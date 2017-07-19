Fort Ticonderoga will recreate giant battle

× Expand Photo provided Fort Ticonderoga recreates the 1758 “Battle of Carillon: Montcalm’s Cross” on July 22-23. The price for this event is included in a general admission ticket.

TICONDEROGA – The massive 1758 Battle of Carillon will be recreated at Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.

The British amassed the largest army in North American history to date, yet was stunningly defeated by a French army a quarter of its size, said fort President Beth Hill.

Highlighted programming featured throughout the weekend brings to life the story of the courageous French soldiers that protected their lines of defense against all odds, Hill explained.

She said visitors will meet the British and Provincial soldiers who gave their utmost to drive the French from the rocky peninsula and fortress of Carillon, later named Ticonderoga.

Throughout this two-day battle re-enactment, people can tour Carillon Battlefield and discover how this battlefield preserves both the memory and remains of the battle. The 1920s replica tour boat, Carillon, will explore the naval side of the battle.

The amassed military musicians of the French Army will provide musical escorts, and Fort Ticonderoga’s staff will give detailed presentations in the Mars Education Center.

Re-enactors will recreate the assault at the French Lines as waves of British and American soldiers rushed through French bullets in an attempt to dislodge the tenuously fortified position during the epic battle re-enactment, Hill said.

“During this dramatic event, visitors will discover how the Battle of Carillon sealed the reputation of Ticonderoga for generations to come,” said Hill. “The battle resulted in the greatest number of casualties in one day until the American Civil War and as a result, Ticonderoga became a legend in its own time.”

The fort is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with admission charged.