Fort Ticonderoga gets ready for new season

Fort Ticonderoga will open on May 5 this year with new experiences

by

TICONDEROGA – Fort Ticonderoga will swing its gates open to the public on Saturday, May 5 this year.

The fort tells a new story each season for a specific year, through dynamic historical interpretation.

“Every day is an event at Fort Ticonderoga and every year is a new experience,” President Beth Hill said. “It is the only site in the world that tells a new story each year.”

This year it’s 1757, the year made famous by the novel “Last of the Mohicans.”

Visitors will discover the real story of 1757 as they step into Fort Carillon, later named Ticonderoga, bustling with activity with French soldiers, native warriors, and cannon preparing to take the fight for New France all the way up Lake George to British-held territory, Hill said.

Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see destination, a center of learning, and an interactive, multi-faceted experience,” said Hill. “It’s exploring the beautiful gardens, finding adventure in our events, marching with the Fife and Drum Corps, and learning about a historic trade. It’s a visit through the reconstructed fort, a stroll overlooking Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains of Vermont, and an afternoon in our exhibit galleries exploring our premier collections.”

She said there are new programs and museum exhibits, living history weekends, special events, gardens, daily boat tours aboard M/V Carillon, climbing Mount Defiance, hands-on family activities, and hiking trails.

Fort Ticonderoga is open daily from May 5 through Oct. 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is charged.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines