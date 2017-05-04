Fort Ticonderoga gets ready for new season

× Expand Photo provided Fort Ticonderoga will open for the season on May 5. These are French marines marching at the national historic monument.

TICONDEROGA – Fort Ticonderoga will swing its gates open to the public on Saturday, May 5 this year.

The fort tells a new story each season for a specific year, through dynamic historical interpretation.

“Every day is an event at Fort Ticonderoga and every year is a new experience,” President Beth Hill said. “It is the only site in the world that tells a new story each year.”

This year it’s 1757, the year made famous by the novel “Last of the Mohicans.”

Visitors will discover the real story of 1757 as they step into Fort Carillon, later named Ticonderoga, bustling with activity with French soldiers, native warriors, and cannon preparing to take the fight for New France all the way up Lake George to British-held territory, Hill said.

Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see destination, a center of learning, and an interactive, multi-faceted experience,” said Hill. “It’s exploring the beautiful gardens, finding adventure in our events, marching with the Fife and Drum Corps, and learning about a historic trade. It’s a visit through the reconstructed fort, a stroll overlooking Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains of Vermont, and an afternoon in our exhibit galleries exploring our premier collections.”

She said there are new programs and museum exhibits, living history weekends, special events, gardens, daily boat tours aboard M/V Carillon, climbing Mount Defiance, hands-on family activities, and hiking trails.

Fort Ticonderoga is open daily from May 5 through Oct. 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is charged.