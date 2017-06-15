Fort Ticonderoga readies Black Watch memorial

× Expand Students from Mary Hogan School in Middlebury, Vt. learn 18th century drilling during a visit to Fort Ticonderoga. The fort is preparing for Scots Day later this month.

TICONDEROGA – As Scots Day approaches at Fort Ticonderoga, the national historic landmark has acquired the rare journals of a Pennsylvania officer who was assigned there during the American Revolution.

Capt. John Lacey’s journals were purchased using a large donation, fort Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill said, with the amount and donor not released.

From Bucks County, Penn., Lacey (1755–1814) was in Col. Anthony Wayne’s 4th Pennsylvania Battalion in 1776. Lacey’s regiment was assigned to work on the fortifications at Ticonderoga after it was seized from the British by Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys in a daring raid.

Hill said the journals provide a glimpse into a young American officer’s life during an important year in the Revolutionary War, including how rebels reinforced 18th century military defenses at Fort Ticonderoga.

Lacey was promoted to brigadier general in 1778. He commanded American forces in the Battle of Crooked Billet.

Fort Ticonderoga is holding its 10th-annual Scots Day on Saturday, June 17 to celebrate Scottish history, heritage and culture from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a full schedule, visit www.fortticonderoga.org or call 518 585-2821.

There will be Scottish Clan tents, based on Scottish soldiers in the British Army, through a military timeline offered throughout the day, along with Border Collie demonstrations, special tours, pipe band performances, and march to the Carillon Battlefield for a remembrance service.

“The 42nd Highland Regiment, also known as the Black Watch, played a crucial role at Ticonderoga during the Battle of Carillon on July 8, 1758,” said Hill. “The regiment suffered over 50 percent casualties during the failed British assault on the French Lines at Ticonderoga during the French & Indian War. Ticonderoga continued to be an important part of the regiment’s history. During its involvement in the Iraq War, the Black Watch Regiment’s base near Basra was called ‘Ticonderoga.’”

The Black Watch Regiment fought against insurmountable odds at the 1758 Battle of Carillon.

A special memorial ceremony honoring the 42nd Highland Regiment, also known as the Black Watch, will take place at the Scottish Cairn on the Carillon Battlefield.

The procession to the cairn from the fort will begin at 11:15 a.m. The memorial ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. to remember the bravery and discipline of the Black Watch at the Battle of Carillon.

There will also be Scottish bagpipe music throughout the day as the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band performs concerts on the fort’s historic Parade Ground.