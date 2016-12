× Expand Photo provided

LONG LAKE – In May, the Long Lake Central School partnered with the Foster Grandparent Program. Students, according to organizers, have embraced the contributions of Foster Grandparent Nadine Jennings, or “Grandma Nadine,” as the students call her. The program was established to provide opportunities for senior citizens and younger citizens for mutual support, friendship and positive growth. Foster grandparent volunteers work a minimum of 15 hours a week within the school.