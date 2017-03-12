Foundation of CVPH receives donation

× (Back row L-R) Director of Case Management Debra Good, Case Manager Tami Schaefer, Manager of Events & Special Projects Michelle Senecal, Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Centers Healthcare Marketing Director Ruth Strothers and Case Manager Donna Gengenbach. (Front row L-R) Case Managers Starr Morris and Amanda Seymour. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH – Centers Health Care and Essex Center presented a $2,500 check to the Foundation of CVPH on March 2. Those monies will be invested back into the hospital, including children’s programming. An 80’s-themed fundraiser will take place Saturday, June 10 at the Crete Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. to raise additional funds. For more information, contact Michelle Senecal at msenecal@cvph.org.