Four departments eliminated in city hall bloodbath

× The City of Plattsburgh Common Council last week voted to abolish the engineering, parks and recreation, IT and human resource departments. Pictured is Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters, who spoke before the council to defend his department and the work that he has done to bolster visitation to the city’s beach and Crete Center. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to abolish the Engineering, Human Resource, Information Technology and Recreation Departments.

The cuts are part of Mayor Colin Read’s plan to spearhead a massive overhaul of the city’s finances.

Again and again, Read was forced to cast tie-breaking votes in a sprawling four-and-half hour meeting.

Eliminating the departments will carve out $980,776 from the mayor’s proposed 2018 budget.

“We have gone from a deficit in 2017 to a surplus in 2018 primarily through expenditure reductions,” Read told The Sun. “Only about half the reductions actually come from these (department) consolidations. I hope to realize some of the savings this year.”

The vote to abolish the engineering, parks and recreation and IT departments saw split votes from the council.

Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (Ward 2) and Peter Ensel (Ward 4) voted to abolish all three departments, while Councilors Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Becky Kasper (Ward 5) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) voted to keep them.

The only unanimous vote was in the case of abolishing the Human Resource department.

‘NO INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE’

Read said that residents will not see an interruption in service.

“We’re abolishing a department, not a function,” he said. “We aren’t getting rid of services. We aren’t reducing services in any way.”

Councilor Kasper disagreed.

“I have no confidence that this will have no impact on the city’s services,” she said.

“Though the official department is abolished, the majority of functions are preserved and shifted,” said Armstrong. “I think there will be continuity of services.”

SHIFTING EMPLOYEES

Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters, who has worked with the city for nine years, will be laid off along with another part time manager.

The remainder of the recreation department’s 10 full-time employees will either report to the Community Development Office or to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

“Supervisor Peters has been a wonderful asset to this community and a visionary,” said Armstrong. “I hope we can maintain the services he has built into our structure. Something has to give to alleviate costs we can no longer afford. I believe it’s necessary.”