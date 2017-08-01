Four departments eliminated in city hall bloodbath

The City of Plattsburgh Common Council last week voted to abolish the engineering, parks and recreation, IT and human resource departments. Pictured is Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters, who spoke before the council to defend his department and the work that he has done to bolster visitation to the city’s beach and Crete Center.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to abolish the Engineering, Human Resource, Information Technology and Recreation Departments.
The cuts are part of Mayor Colin Read’s plan to spearhead a massive overhaul of the city’s finances.
Again and again, Read was forced to cast tie-breaking votes in a sprawling four-and-half hour meeting.
Eliminating the departments will carve out $980,776 from the mayor’s proposed 2018 budget.
“We have gone from a deficit in 2017 to a surplus in 2018 primarily through expenditure reductions,” Read told The Sun. “Only about half the reductions actually come from these (department) consolidations. I hope to realize some of the savings this year.”
The vote to abolish the engineering, parks and recreation and IT departments saw split votes from the council.
Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (Ward 2) and Peter Ensel (Ward 4) voted to abolish all three departments, while Councilors Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Becky Kasper (Ward 5) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) voted to keep them.
The only unanimous vote was in the case of abolishing the Human Resource department.
‘NO INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE’
Read said that residents will not see an interruption in service.
“We’re abolishing a department, not a function,” he said. “We aren’t getting rid of services. We aren’t reducing services in any way.”
Councilor Kasper disagreed.
“I have no confidence that this will have no impact on the city’s services,” she said.
“Though the official department is abolished, the majority of functions are preserved and shifted,” said Armstrong. “I think there will be continuity of services.”
SHIFTING EMPLOYEES
Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters, who has worked with the city for nine years, will be laid off along with another part time manager.
The remainder of the recreation department’s 10 full-time employees will either report to the Community Development Office or to the Department of Public Works (DPW).
“Supervisor Peters has been a wonderful asset to this community and a visionary,” said Armstrong. “I hope we can maintain the services he has built into our structure. Something has to give to alleviate costs we can no longer afford. I believe it’s necessary.”
In lieu of an engineering department, the mayor plans to hire a senior planner — similar to the Town of Plattsburgh — and transfer any additional responsibilities to engineers at the water pollution control plant, the Municipal Lighting Department, Department of Public Works and independent contractors.
“I’m not worried about the managers’ jobs if that would be good for the future of this city, but I’m not convinced this abolishment will save the city money long term,” said Kasper.
“We don’t have a lot of options. These are the kind of things we must do,” Councilor Kelly said. “This isn’t the end of the world. It’s going to be okay for the city, and it’s going to be okay for the people.
“I’m sorry that it had to happen this way. If we can save taxpayers $388,621 by doing this, then this is what we have to do, and we have to do it now.”
The engineering department encompasses three employees, including City Engineer Kevin Farrington — who has worked with the city for 15 years — an engineering aide and a senior clerk.
“We are exploring whether Kevin Farrington would fulfill the role of the senior planner, but nothing has been decided yet,” Read said in an email.
Read said the city may be on track to a budget surplus of $527,000 next year.
From the $980,776 total anticipated savings from the department closures, $584,774 will be saved from the general fund — the rest spread amongst several other funds.
HUMAN RESOURCES
The responsibilities of the city’s Human Resource Department, which encompasses just one employee — Human Resource Director Ann Giard-Chase — will be transferred to the City Chamberlain’s office. Giard-Chase will be laid off.
“We’re doing most of the services now,” said City Chamberlain Richard Marks, after Kretser asked if his office could shoulder the increased workload.
Some duties of the department were initially the chamberlain’s job when he was first hired, he said.
According to Read, a portion of the Human Resource function, civil service, was transferred to the county years ago.
“Ann has a wonderful set of skills,” he said. “I’ve asked her if she can continue to help the city on a project basis.”
IT DEPARTMENT
IT Director Bryan Brayton and two micro computer coordinators will be laid off unless an agreement can be reached with the county:
“I am hopeful that the county and the city could merge IT at some undetermined point in the future,” said Read in an email. “Talks continue on that.”
Councilor Kretser initially made a motion to table the resolution until next week, citing a lack of information, but after another split vote the mayor voted to keep the it on the table.
Once again, Councilors Armstrong, Kelly and Ensel voted to abolish the department; Councilors Dowdle, Kasper and Kretser voted to keep the department.
Read cast the deciding vote to abolish the IT department.
SICK TIME BUYOUT
Each department will likely continue to function normally until Dec. 31, unless a department head chooses to leave early, said Marks.
The cost of sick time buyouts for each employee have not yet been calculated.
The city is hoping to utilize state funding to offset the cost of these transitions, he said.
In a Financial Restructuring Board report commissioned by the city, the state offered $1 million to implement shared services with the county, and $500,000 to help with related transition costs. Provided those funds can be used, there could be no cost to the city.
“We still haven’t solved the problem in the long run,” Read said last week. “We’ll have to do a similar exercise next year, though not of this magnitude.”
