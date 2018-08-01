Four new felony counts against accused sexual abuser

QUEENSBURY | The charges continue to mount against Dylan T. Stolz, the suspect named in sexual abuse crimes in Brant Lake who remains free on a $200,000 bond.

Stolz, 51, of Little Neck, Queens, had worked at the Brant Lake Camp for boys for 33 years until he was arrested July 4. An indictment filed last week brought the total charges up to 27.

Stolz has been indicted on 11 felony counts of sexual abuse involving a victim under 11 years old and three felony counts of second-degree “course of sexual conduct against a child,” which is defined as two or more acts in the course of less than three months.

He also faces 13 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Stolz has pleaded not guilty in the second indictment.

Stolz is accused of sexually abusing nine boys between the ages of 9 and 10. The alleged assaults, as identified in the indictments filed with the Warren County Court, occurred as recently as between June 23-29 with some dating back as far as 2015.

According to a timeline included in the indictments, at least one of the victims might have been assaulted over the course of three summers.

Stolz, who is employed by the Hewlett-Woodmere School District in Nassau County, has been administratively reassigned. The district did not return multiple requests for comment.

As a fourth grade teacher, Stolz has worked as a counselor at the camp for boys ages 7 to 15. He’s accused of inappropriately touching nine boys while in the camp bunk house and shower area.

Calls to Brant Lake Camp have not been returned.

The investigation has continued since his arrest and indictment.

When questioned earlier this month, New York State Police said Stolz asked for a lawyer and declined to give a statement. He is now being represented by attorney Jeffrey Matte, who did not return a phone call for comment.

Stolz was originally freed on $100,000 but the bond was increased to $200,000 by acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan after the second indictment was filed.

Stolz faces up to seven years in state prison on each felony charge. He is scheduled to appear back in Warren County Court on Sept. 20 and again on Oct. 4 for the court to hear pre-trial motions.

Officials are asking that anyone with information regarding Stolz’s arrest or other crimes he may have committed contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Queensbury at 518-745-1035.