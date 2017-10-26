Four seek North Hudson offices

NORTH HUDSON | Four candidates are trying for two open seats on the North Hudson Town Council.

The Sun asked each candidate a series of questions and their responses are below.

Tammy L. Brown

Age: 51

Occupation: Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director

Party: Democrat, independent

What are your qualifications?

“This is my first time running for public office, but have always been interested in politics since I was in high school. In 1996, I earned my associate’s degree in marketing from Adirondack Community College, while raising a family.

“In 2006, I earned my bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. Over the last 11 years, I have worked for not-for-profit organizations such as Girl Scouts of Northeast New York, where I served as the camp director for the Lake Clear Girl Scout Camp. In 2013, I was hired to be the museum director for the War of 1812 Museum for the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. In 2015, I was offered the position of Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.”

What do you hope to accomplish if elected?

“I believe that North Hudson is on the cusp of becoming a tourist destination again and I believe with a positive attitude and working together as a strong team that the possibilities are endless for North Hudson. I would love to be instrumental with working with other council members to begin a strong marketing program that will encourage continued tourism and economic growth in our community. I would also like to take on the challenge of updating our town website so that it is fresh and relevant.

“At this time, nearly half of the bed tax collected in the Schroon Lake region throughout the year comes from businesses located within the Town of North Hudson; this gives us the potential to do strong marketing in our town in the near future. This is my initial goal for tourism and economic growth. However, I am a local born and raised girl and believe that this growth needs to be done in such a way that helps our local residents have jobs, and decisions are not made that hurt our local community members and businesses.”