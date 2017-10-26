Four seek North Hudson offices

NORTH HUDSON | Four candidates are trying for two open seats on the North Hudson Town Council.
The Sun asked each candidate a series of questions and their responses are below.
Tammy L. Brown
Age: 51
Occupation: Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director
Party: Democrat, independent
What are your qualifications?
“This is my first time running for public office, but have always been interested in politics since I was in high school. In 1996, I earned my associate’s degree in marketing from Adirondack Community College, while raising a family.
“In 2006, I earned my bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. Over the last 11 years, I have worked for not-for-profit organizations such as Girl Scouts of Northeast New York, where I served as the camp director for the Lake Clear Girl Scout Camp. In 2013, I was hired to be the museum director for the War of 1812 Museum for the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. In 2015, I was offered the position of Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
“I believe that North Hudson is on the cusp of becoming a tourist destination again and I believe with a positive attitude and working together as a strong team that the possibilities are endless for North Hudson. I would love to be instrumental with working with other council members to begin a strong marketing program that will encourage continued tourism and economic growth in our community. I would also like to take on the challenge of updating our town website so that it is fresh and relevant.
“At this time, nearly half of the bed tax collected in the Schroon Lake region throughout the year comes from businesses located within the Town of North Hudson; this gives us the potential to do strong marketing in our town in the near future. This is my initial goal for tourism and economic growth. However, I am a local born and raised girl and believe that this growth needs to be done in such a way that helps our local residents have jobs, and decisions are not made that hurt our local community members and businesses.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“I am the great-granddaughter of Frank Palmer Sr. Frank was raised at Roth’s Forge Village which sat at the north branch of the Schroon River in North Hudson (would later become Palmer Pond). Frank later married the daughter of the last owner of the forge and forever lived on the pond/dam. Frank served as the Town of North Hudson Highway supervisor, as the Town of North Hudson supervisor, and he was power dam operator for Niagara Mohawk at Palmer Pond for years.”
Brian J. Caza
Age: 31
Occupation: self-employed
Party: Republican
What are your qualifications?
“Fire chief of the North Hudson Volunteer Fire Department for the past four years. Self employed with more than 15 years experience in the construction industry.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
“I want to be involved in the decision making for the Frontier Town property and trail system and keep the public informed, both for the economic impact in the community and safety of the public. Due to the exposure the town will be facing with the (Boreas Ponds) trail system.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“I am outspoken. I have maintained the budget at the fire house since I have been chief, and I have purchased two new fire trucks, staying within budget, no taxes have been raised.”
Robert Dobie (Incumbent)
Age: 70
Occupation: retired
Party: Democrat, independent
What are your qualifications?
“I was supervisor for 12 years, on the town board the last four years. I’ve lived in North Hudson all my life. I’m very dedicated to the town.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected, and what have you accomplished in your tenure?
“The Paradox Brewery moving to North Hudson is so huge. They may employ 20 to 30 people. That’s a great, great thing. (Supervisor) Ron Moore and the Essex County IDA deserve all the credit.
“The millions the state is putting into (Northway) exit 29, their goals (for a visitor center) will bring people to North Hudson. That’s a fantastic thing.
“We just got a state comptroller’s report that North Hudson has no financial stress at all. It was as good a report as you can get. Ron and the board deserve credit for that.
The Boreas Ponds (state lands) classification is huge, Ron worked tirelessly on that, to get snowmobiling, handicapped access, and riding bikes and horses in there. It’s a beautiful view.”
“Ron has a written a letter that he’s retiring at the end of the year. I have no intentions of being the next supervisor, but I do think I can be a huge asset to whoever the board does appoint.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“I’m an April’s fool boy, born on April 1.”
Marshall Gero (Incumbent)
Age: 70
Occupation: retired
Party: Republican, independent
What are your qualifications?
“In the ‘90s I was on the town board for 12 years, for five years now, and I’m running for another four. I was on the school board for 10 years, until the mid ‘90s.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected, and what have you accomplished in your tenure?
“I’d like to see Boreas Ponds (state lands) classified. I’d also like to see the Fronter Town visitor center project to completion. When they get the bridges fixed on the Northway, maybe we can get the state to do Route 9. I think they’ve been holding off to do Route 9, because there are trucks hauling big equipment. The old Frontier Town restaurant has been demolished; they’ll do the warehouses next. It was in horrible shape.
“We’ve kept the taxes down. (Supervisor) Ron Moore deserves a ton of credit for the work he’s done with Five Towns (hub grant) and the Paradox brewery is moving up here. That should get more local people back to work. We need to keep people working.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“Family means everything to me, absolutely everything.”