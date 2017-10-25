Four seeking two board seats in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN | Four candidates are seeking two seats up for election on the Chester Town Board.

Incumbent councilwoman Karen DuRose is seeking to remain on the town board, while Al Muench, Larry Turcotte, and John Shrader are seeking either her seat or the seat of Edna Wells, who has opted not to run for reelection.

Shrader, whose name was eliminated from the ballot over discrepancies in his petitions, is waging a write in campaign.

The four candidates in alphabetical order are:

× Expand Photo provided Karen DuRose

KAREN DUROSE

Karen DuRose, 68, is retired from Finch Paper, LLC and the General Electric Company. She is filed with both the Republican and Independence Parties.

DuRose has a degree in Data Processing and Accounting. She has 12 years experience serving on the Chester Town Board, and has attended numerous town-related seminars.

She is serving on various committees, including highway, tourism, economic development, transfer station, library and zoning ordinance review committees. She has also served on the youth commission, parks and recreation, and cemetery committees.

DuRose is currently a trustee on board of the Town of Chester Historical Society, and has served on the North Warren Central School District Board of Education. She is a merit badge counselor and Board of Review member for the Boy Scouts of America.

DuRose said she has enhanced local recreational areas, including the town beach, Dynamite Hill and the Chester Challenge trail system. She said she started the boat washing station at Loon Lake, and has increased efficiency through solar and bio mass projects. She said the town has experienced growth in business, while she played a role in settling contracts and keeping property taxes reasonable.

“We need to continue to have money available in the budget for improvements to our roads and infrastructure. Occupancy (tax) money should continue to be used to create more recreation opportunities and bring tourists to town. Empty store fronts need to be filled and more local jobs made available,” DuRose said.

× Expand Photo provided Al Muench

AL MUENCH

Al Muench, 74, retired as a program manager at the state Department of Environmental Conservation after 36 years of service. He then worked as a consultant to the US Environmental Protection Agency for five years.