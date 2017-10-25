Four seeking two board seats in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN | Four candidates are seeking two seats up for election on the Chester Town Board.
Incumbent councilwoman Karen DuRose is seeking to remain on the town board, while Al Muench, Larry Turcotte, and John Shrader are seeking either her seat or the seat of Edna Wells, who has opted not to run for reelection.
Shrader, whose name was eliminated from the ballot over discrepancies in his petitions, is waging a write in campaign.
The four candidates in alphabetical order are:
Karen DuRose
KAREN DUROSE
Karen DuRose, 68, is retired from Finch Paper, LLC and the General Electric Company. She is filed with both the Republican and Independence Parties.
DuRose has a degree in Data Processing and Accounting. She has 12 years experience serving on the Chester Town Board, and has attended numerous town-related seminars.
She is serving on various committees, including highway, tourism, economic development, transfer station, library and zoning ordinance review committees. She has also served on the youth commission, parks and recreation, and cemetery committees.
DuRose is currently a trustee on board of the Town of Chester Historical Society, and has served on the North Warren Central School District Board of Education. She is a merit badge counselor and Board of Review member for the Boy Scouts of America.
DuRose said she has enhanced local recreational areas, including the town beach, Dynamite Hill and the Chester Challenge trail system. She said she started the boat washing station at Loon Lake, and has increased efficiency through solar and bio mass projects. She said the town has experienced growth in business, while she played a role in settling contracts and keeping property taxes reasonable.
“We need to continue to have money available in the budget for improvements to our roads and infrastructure. Occupancy (tax) money should continue to be used to create more recreation opportunities and bring tourists to town. Empty store fronts need to be filled and more local jobs made available,” DuRose said.
Al Muench
AL MUENCH
Al Muench, 74, retired as a program manager at the state Department of Environmental Conservation after 36 years of service. He then worked as a consultant to the US Environmental Protection Agency for five years.
Muench and his wife, Linda, live near Friends Lake. He is a first time, independent candidate for the Chester Town Board.
His community service credentials include being a member of the Town of Chester Planning Board; a trustee and twice past president of the Chestertown Library Board of Trustees; Chestertown Rotary Club treasurer; and director of the Friends Lake Property Owners Association.
His goals for being a member of the town board are to create a senior center and teen/youth center; to update and implement the town’s comprehensive plan, ensure fair and effective enforcement of town zoning laws; plan for responsible economic development; encourage more public input at town board meetings.
As far as the town budget, Muench said he is for, “more spending for senior and youth programs and beautification of our hamlets, and remain within the tax cap.”
One little known fact about Al Muench:
“I organized the sport of pickleball in Chestertown,” he said. “In three years, it has grown to an email list of over 100 players. On any given summer day, 20 to 30 players come into town and most shop or buy gas before returning home.”
John Shafer
JOHN SHAFER
John Shafer, 46, is an independent and write-in candidate for the Chester Town Board.
Shafer has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Vermont in Recreation Management with a focus on Sustainable Development.
He is a partner at two local businesses: Tree House Post & Beam, which has 20 years experience as a custom design and build team, and Posh Primitive, a luxury outdoor adventure stay destination in Chestertown. He said he has always had a pragmatic outlook on government.
“I would like to see an increased emphasis on creating new jobs through light economic development, and to promote existing businesses with local and regional marketing,” he said. He would like to see additional investment in tourism, including a welcome center at the Exit 25 interchange, directing visitors to Chestertown’s Main Street corridor.
A little known fact about John Shrader: “I’m a Porsche race car driving instructor.”
Larry Turcotte
LARRY TURCOTTE
Larry Turcotte, 30, is a project manager at a local engineering firm. He is a member of the American Party.
Turcotte said his qualifications for the position are being a lifelong resident of the Town of Chester: he is a graduate of the North Warren Central School and a graduate of Paul Smith College. He believes he has relevant work experience and has a strong desire to help the town reach its full potential.
If elected, Turcotte said, “I would like to better actively represent the people. I believe that seeing and talking to citizens out in the community and gathering their feedback will lead to a more effective policy for the town.”
Turcotte said he supports maintaining the existing budget and respective tax rate.
“I also want to assess large upcoming capital projects, cost projections and time-lines for review and planning.
A little-known fact: “I enjoy home brewing beer and cider.”