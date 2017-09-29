Four arrested for Plattsburgh High School break-in

× Expand File photo Four juveniles have been arrested after allegedly breaking into Plattsburgh High School on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

PLATTSBURGH — Four adolescents have been arrested after allegedly breaking into Plattsburgh High School early Friday morning.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department responded to Plattsburgh High at approximately 4:20 a.m. after receiving a report from a paper carrier that several people were inside the building, carrying flashlights and wearing bandannas over their faces.

When officers arrived, four suspects exited the building and began to run, said city police.

Two were apprehended immediately. With assistance from the New York State Police K-9 Unit and SUNY Plattsburgh University Police, the other two suspects were apprehended on Waterhouse Street a short time later.

Three of the suspects are juveniles and the fourth was identified as Dylan Uihlein, 17, of Plattsburgh.

An investigation revealed the four suspects earlier unlawfully entered an abandoned building on the U.S. Oval.

Plattsburgh City Police Lieutenant Bradley Kiroy said nothing was stolen or damaged at either location.

“It appears they gained entry through unlocked doors," Kiroy said.

Uihlein was charged with two counts of criminal trespass, third degree, a class B misdemeanor, and class A resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

The juvenile cases will be transferred to the Clinton County Probation Department pending further action, police said.

Classes were in session Friday at Plattsburgh High.