Four teens charged with hate crimes for anti-Semitic graffiti

CHAZY — Four teenagers have been arrested and face felony charges for allegedly violating the state's hate crimes law.

The arrests, announced Wednesday by the state police, stem from alleged acts of vandalism to a building at the West Chazy Recreation Park.

Chazy Town Supervisor Mark Henry called authorities on May 9 after discovering anti-Semitic and racist graffiti written on the building with a permanent marker, state police said.

Following a week long investigation, four suspects have been charged in connection with the incident.

Tyler S. Boule, 18, of Champlain, has been charged with criminal mischief third degree as a hate crime, a class D felony.

Ryan M. Kunath, 18, of West Chazy, has been charged with aggravated harassment, first degree, a class E felony, and criminal mischief third degree as a hate crime.

Two juveniles, aged 15 and 16, have each been charged with criminal mischief third degree as a hate crime.

Their names have not been released due to their age.

Three of the suspects were arraigned at the Chazy Town Court and released, authorities said.

The 15-year old was issued a ticket to appear in Family Court.

The investigation included support from the State Police Hate Crimes Unit created by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, and Clinton County District Attorney Andrew J. Wylie.

Cuomo ordered the creation of the hate crimes task force last November following a nationwide uptick in reports of anti-Semitic vandalism.

A state police spokesman said on Wednesday he was unaware of any hate crime-related arrests in New York State Police's Troop B since the announcement.

"However, there have been other cases statewide which have resulted in arrests," said William Duffy, the spokesman.

The task force is paired with $25 million grant program designed to boost safety and security at at-risk schools and day care centers across the state.

The grant program, according to materials provided by the governor's office, will also provide funding for additional security equipment and training needs, and will be administered by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Those who have experienced bias or discrimination are encouraged to call a toll-free hotline at (888) 392-3644 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday or text “HATE” to 81336.

The state offers a $5,000 reward to information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hate crime.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.