Four vie for post as Highway Super in Jay

JAY | In Jay, the position of highway superintendent is a four-person race with independent petitioners Erin Himmel and William Lincoln joining Democratic candidate Kevin Zaumetzer and Republican candidate John Pulsifer to replace outgoing incumbent Robbie Lincoln.

The general election is Nov. 7 with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Erin Himmel

Age: 36

Occupation: Machine equipment operator

Party: Independent.

What are your qualifications?

I have 20 years experience in commercial and residential construction, employed for 16 years with the Town of Jay Highway Department.

Appointed deputy highway superintendent under two separate highway superintendents. Worked closely on planning and design meetings with the AuSable River Association as well as the state Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Interact regularly with Essex County Department of Public Works and Soil & Water.

Involved in the procurement of heavy equipment for the Highway Department based on my knowledge of equipment capabilities.

Extensive experience operating, repairing and maintaining all types of heavy highway equipment.

Prior experience includes working with large construction companies in the Glens Falls area installing water, sewage and storm drain infrastructure.

Public service experience includes: member, AuSable Forks Fire Department for 15 years, 10 years as assistant chief; Essex County Deputy Fire Coordinator; past member of the Town of Jay Disaster Committee; past member, Au Sable Forks Volunteer Ambulance Service (seven years), assistant chief (two years), chief for three years.

Experience budgeting and purchasing, as well as supervisory oversight of paid staff and volunteer members.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected?

If elected, my main consideration is public safety and keeping a low and appropriate tax rate while still providing proper services to residents of the Town of Jay.

I will assess tasks so they can be managed efficiently and economically but will never compromise the safety of town residents.

I may not be able to do anything about the weather, but if I get a call from a resident or a member of the town board, I will take care of it.

If the town board gives me a complaint, I will go to the house and introduce myself. If I can, I fix their problem; if I can’t, I tell them. I will always be honest and upfront with taxpayers. They deserve it.