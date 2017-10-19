Four vie for post as Highway Super in Jay

JAY | In Jay, the position of highway superintendent is a four-person race with independent petitioners Erin Himmel and William Lincoln joining Democratic candidate Kevin Zaumetzer and Republican candidate John Pulsifer to replace outgoing incumbent Robbie Lincoln.
The general election is Nov. 7 with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Erin Himmel
Age: 36
Occupation: Machine equipment operator
Party: Independent.
What are your qualifications?
I have 20 years experience in commercial and residential construction, employed for 16 years with the Town of Jay Highway Department.
Appointed deputy highway superintendent under two separate highway superintendents. Worked closely on planning and design meetings with the AuSable River Association as well as the state Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Interact regularly with Essex County Department of Public Works and Soil & Water.
Involved in the procurement of heavy equipment for the Highway Department based on my knowledge of equipment capabilities.
Extensive experience operating, repairing and maintaining all types of heavy highway equipment.
Prior experience includes working with large construction companies in the Glens Falls area installing water, sewage and storm drain infrastructure.
Public service experience includes: member, AuSable Forks Fire Department for 15 years, 10 years as assistant chief; Essex County Deputy Fire Coordinator; past member of the Town of Jay Disaster Committee; past member, Au Sable Forks Volunteer Ambulance Service (seven years), assistant chief (two years), chief for three years.
Experience budgeting and purchasing, as well as supervisory oversight of paid staff and volunteer members.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If elected, my main consideration is public safety and keeping a low and appropriate tax rate while still providing proper services to residents of the Town of Jay.
I will assess tasks so they can be managed efficiently and economically but will never compromise the safety of town residents.
I may not be able to do anything about the weather, but if I get a call from a resident or a member of the town board, I will take care of it.
If the town board gives me a complaint, I will go to the house and introduce myself. If I can, I fix their problem; if I can’t, I tell them. I will always be honest and upfront with taxpayers. They deserve it.
William Lincoln Sr.
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired, excavation business.
Party: Independent.
What are your qualifications?
Volunteer for Jay Fire Department for nearly 50 years. I have been in construction all of my life, building roads for town neighborhood development, with water lines and septic systems.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I am going to make some changes in the way it’s been run for quite a few years. I’ve always had a private business and you can’t reach into the funds, you’ve got to earn it.
Changes would affect spending in the Highway Department. I will probably look into the number of people employed at the department. Superintendent has parks and sewer all to one man, and I want to split that up into separate departments, adding a sewer and water department on its own.
John Pulsifer Jr.
Age: 49
Occupation: Mechanic equipment operator, Town of Jay, 17 years.
Party: Republican.
What are your qualifications?
Member, Upper Jay Fire Department, 24 years. Member, Wilmington Ambulance Squad, five years. Volunteer, town recreation programs.
I have been out visiting the people and worked with the public for many years.
I am a truck driver and mow lawns for town properties. I am a family person, that is for sure. If I’m elected, (outgoing incumbent) Robbie Lincoln would be my deputy.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Draining roads, ditching roads, brushing trees back, scheduling and putting in new sidewalks: This type of work saves the roads. There is a lot to be done in four years.
Kevin R. Zaumetzer
Age: 59
Occupation: Deputy superintendent of highways,Town of Jay, appointed three years ago. Employee at Jay Highway Department for 30 years.
Party: Democratic, Independent.
What are your qualifications?
As deputy superintendent of highways, I attend Cornell University Highway Training School annually.
There, you learn how to properly maintain both blacktop and dirt roads; proper ditching of roadways; proper culvert placement and maintenance, in addition to highway law.
I also have training and experience in putting together budget and numerous other topics, such as being responsible for over 140 lane miles of black-top roads, over 40 miles of dirt roads, and overseeing three water districts, one sewer district and 13 parks, including inspections twice a year for the four playgrounds.
Member, Au Sable Forks Volunteer Ambulance Service volunteering, served as president.
Member, Au Sable Forks Fire Department since 1981, having served in every capacity except Chief. Fire Commissioner for the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Au Sable Forks Fire District for 13 years.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Zaumetzer said he has an extensive four-year plan to reopen and clear ditches, remove brush and trees encroaching on roadways in Jay, along with priorities for new pavement. The entire plan is available via social media and in the online Jay Community News.
Key items include culvert replacement at Au Sable Dr., Grove Rd., and Hazeltine Rd. The four-year plan also looks to secure $300,000 of grant money received for infrastructure repair; and work with Essex County Soil & Water to secure grant funding for the repair of four major bank slides on the Carey Rd., which is post-Irene damage that threatens road safety and stability.
I will continue participating in the shared service program with all municipalities.
Four candidates are running for the open Town of Jay Highway Superintendent seat. Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.