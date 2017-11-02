Four vie for two seats on Chesterfield Town Council

× Expand File photo Four candidates are running for two four-year terms on the Chesterfield Town Council. CHESTERFIELD | Four candidates are running for two four-year terms on the Chesterfield Town Council. Incumbents Clayton Barber and Richard Klages are defending their seats against challengers Steven Googin and Patrick Mitchell. Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keeseville Knights of Columbus on Route 9. CLAYTON BARBER (INCUMBENT) Age: 56 Occupation: Account manager for Pepsi Party line: Republican What are your qualifications? “I’ve been in office for four years, and have been in the community for 34 years.” Barber is an officer at the Keeseville Elks Club. He’s tapped to become the Exalted Ruler next year. “It’s one of the biggest organizations as far as donations to the community.” The organization raised $5,000 for victims of Hurricane Harvey last month. What are some of your accomplishments, and what do you hope to accomplish if re-elected? Barber cited ongoing efforts to improve the former village water system as a leading accomplishment alongside the installation of the Auger Pond Dam. Attracting a grocery store and senior center to the community is top on Barber’s to-do list if re-elected to another four-year term. What are the most pressing issues facing the community? Seniors are being priced out of the area, he said. “I’d also like to pass a senior citizen income tax reduction. Seniors are selling their property along the lakefront because they cannot afford their taxes — I think there’s a lot of people moving out of New York state because of that reason. It’s a statewide issue.” Bringing the water system into compliance is also critical. “It was in poor shape, and we’re trying to improve it daily,” Barber said. What’s a little-known fact about you? “I’m a nice guy, I guess. I’m very involved in the community, and my people will testify to that.” RICHARD KLAGES (INCUMBENT) Age: 72 Occupation: Retired highway maintenance worker with Greenthumb Party line: Republican, independent What are your qualifications? Klages has served as a councilman for 24 years. He is involved in a number of local organizations, including the Elks, Masons and 45 years with the Keeseville Fire Department, where he has carried every rank from lieutenant to chief.

Klages has served as deputy town supervisor intermittently for a total of three years. He also serves on several town committees, including disaster preparedness and a committee tasked with negotiating cable contracts, and serves as a trustee at the United Methodist Church. “I’ve been in the community all my life, and have got a lot of respect for it and the people in it,” he said. What are some of your accomplishments? Klages cited completion of the Auger Lake Dam and Port Kent Water System, as well as the development of Jaycee Park in Keeseville, as accomplishments. He said he would like to see additional fields installed at Jaycee Park, a measure that would aid local youth programs. “I’ve always supported the youth programs,” Klages said. On senior citizens: “We’re working on trying to get a tax break for them.” What are the most pressing issues facing the community? An empty lot on Thompson Road has been the long-planned location of a senior center. “We got the property all set up, an industrial park,” said Klages. “Companies big and small came looking. But every time something came in, the state and towns come and take it away from us. We get the door slammed in our face, but we don’t give up.” Seniors are forced to leave the community to find affordable housing, said Klages. “They want to stay around the ones they love.” Upgrading the water plant is key, he said, as well as securing tenants for the industrial park is also a leading concern. “We can’t compete with other counties and other states.” What’s a little-known fact about you? “I’ve lived here all my life. They know how I walk and how I talk.” STEVEN GOOGIN Age: 33 Occupation: Co-owner, North Country Creamery Party line: Democratic, independent (Farmer’s Party) What are your qualifications? Googin is deeply involved in the region’s food and farm sectors. He helped start the Adirondack Farmers Coalition, a local chapter of the national organization, and was recently nominated and elected to serve on the board of directors of the Essex County Farm Bureau. He serves on the board of the North Country Food Co-Op in Plattsburgh; as Essex County representative for Adirondack Harvest and on the board of the Makers Guild in Willsboro, an organization studying how to convert the former IGA building in Willsboro into a “makerspace,” or a community center designed to serve as a hub for small-scale manufacturing.