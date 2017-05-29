×
Photo provided
Champlain Area Trails hosted the fourth Grand Hike from Wadhams to Essex earlier this month. The threatened rain held off until the evening, giving 250 hikers perfect weather for the 12-mile hike.
Photo provided
