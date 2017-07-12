Emily Martz, a Democrat, fourth to enter NY21 race

× Expand Pete DeMola Emily Martz announced her campaign for New York's 21st Congressional District at Riverside Park in Saranac Lake on July 12, 2017

SARANAC LAKE — A fourth candidate is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Emily Martz, an economic development expert who lives in Saranac Lake, is the latest candidate to enter the race to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

Martz, 45, said she is running because she has had a successful career in economic development, and wants to give back to the region.

“I’m running for Congress because I love the North Country,” said Martz.

In a barnstorming speech to about 80 supporters in downtown Saranac Lake, Martz touted her economic development background and criticized Stefanik for her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and accused the lawmaker of turning her back on her constituents.

“We have a representative who we trusted, who we sent to Washington to represent our interests," Martz said. "But it seems that seems that she’s just representing her own interests, the interests of the big corporations, the billionaire CEO, and her city friends like Paul Ryan.”

Martz also criticized Stefanik's environmental record, and accused the second-term lawmaker of being an outsider.

“I live here, I work here — unlike our representative," Martz said. “I know what it’s like to earn a living in this region, and my opponent sure does not.”

Martz, who resigned as deputy director of the Adirondack North Country Association on Tuesday, has been involved in progressive activism since last fall’s election, and formed a grassroots group called Now What? that has been active in speaking out against Republican policies in Washington, D.C.

Martz was born in Peterborough, New Hampshire, the daughter of a minister and public school teacher.

She spoke of a working class childhood in Waitsfield, Vermont when people would come to the door asking for help, and her father never turned anyone away.

When she wanted an Atari at 12, she had to work for it.

“I’ve been coming here since I was three years old, and that taught me the value that the outdoors bring to families," she said. "Some of those are my most fond memories.”

Martz moved to the region full-time six and a half years ago.