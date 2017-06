× Pictured above is Olivia, her family and her poster of the statue of liberty in front of a waving American flag in the sky. Photo by Teah Dowling

ROUSES POINT – Last Thursday, the village of Rouses Point board congratulated Olivia LaPoint of Rouses Point Elementary School for her winning July 4th poster. As a prize, Olivia’s artwork will be featured on every flyer for Rouses Point’s 57th annual Fourth of July celebration slated this year for June 30, July 1 and July 2.