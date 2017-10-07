Fracking ban enacted in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE | Declaring their intent to protect Lake George’s environment, the Lake George Town Board recently established a new law banning hydraulic fracturing in town.

On Sept. 11 the town board voted unanimously to amend their zoning law to ban fracking and other related activities.

The law bans gas or oil mining or drilling, underground storage of the substances, extraction of water for fracking, the disposal within the town of fracking waste products, or the development of injection wells. It also prohibits the use of town roads for any fracking-related purposes, including the transportation of water by any trucks weighing in excess of 5,000 pounds.

The permanent ban was enacted after hearing pleas in recent months from town Comprehensive Plan committee member George Mathewson. He urged that the town adopt an anti-fracking law to replace a three-year moratorium on fracking activities that expired Sept. 7.

At the Sept. 11 meeting, Mathewson reiterated reasons for the law to be in place. He said that 600,000 tons of solid fracking waste and 215,000 tons of liquid fracking waste from Pennsylvania had been exported to New York and deposited elsewhere in the state in landfills, sludge ponds, on unpaved roads and injection wells, which could lead to hazardous pollution of groundwater and waterways.

He noted that New York state’s landfills and sludge ponds weren’t designed to safely accommodate fracking waste — and that disposal of fracking wastewater in sewer treatment plants could render them inoperable.

Mathewson also warned that huge unmarked trucks had been observed in other regions drawing water out of waterways for use in fracking. One hydraulic fracturing rig, he said, requires 2 million gallons or more in its operation.

“This law is designed to protect our people, our drinking water, and the lake itself,” he said.