Franklin County does not act on NCCC vote

× Expand photo provided The Franklin County Board of Legislators did not follow their counterparts in Essex County in offering a vote of no confidence in the administration of North Country Community College, saying they needed more information.

MALONE | The Franklin County Board of Legislators did not even bring up Clinton Community College during its April 19 meeting.

Instead, board Chairman Donnie Dabieu (District 5) said the county did not have enough information to make a determination whether or not to follow suit with Essex County, who officially moved a vote of no confidence against the administration of NCCC a week earlier, citing what they said was a lack of forward-thinking and programing designed to serve county residents.

“We really do not want to move forward or say anything until we have all the information,” said Dabieu. “I plan to get together with the chairman of the Essex County board and other members to find out why they voted that way and get more information.”

Dabieu also said he heard about the meeting NCCC held regarding a proposed school of applied technology in Ticonderoga.

“We know they had the meeting (April 18) and hope to see them present to us,” said Dabieu.

District 7 legislator Barb Rice said she had received the information about the proposed addition, but was unable to attend the meeting.