Free bridal expo upcoming

QUEENSBURY —The free North Country Wedding Expo will be held at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls on Sunday, March 5 from noon to 3 p.m.

A number of local wedding professionals will be on hand highlighting their offerings, providing information, ideas, samples, and advice. Attendees will have the opportunity to see gowns and tuxedos, meet photographers, and speak with florists, caterers, and entertainers. They will also have the ability to speak with travel agents about honeymoon destinations, and also learn about transportation services and event planners.

