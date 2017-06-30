Free cookout planned in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA – It’s an all-American cookout at the next next Free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The dinner is Sunday, July 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the church hall.

The All-American Summer Picnic will feature grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and homemade salads. Beverages and desserts will also be available.

“There is always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all,” said the church’s Betty Rettig.

Everyone is welcome, she said. Reservations are not necessary.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is at 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga, near Moses-Ludington Hospital.