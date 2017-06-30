Free cookout planned in Ticonderoga

The Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church offers burgers

by

TICONDEROGA – It’s an all-American cookout at the next next Free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The dinner is Sunday, July 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the church hall.

The All-American Summer Picnic will feature grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and homemade salads. Beverages and desserts will also be available.

“There is always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all,” said the church’s Betty Rettig.

Everyone is welcome, she said. Reservations are not necessary.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is at 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga, near Moses-Ludington Hospital.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines