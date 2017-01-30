Free dinner goes Mexican style

TICONDEROGA – It’s Mexican fiesta time for the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The menu for the February meal is tacos, Mexican corn, and Spanish rice.

For dessert, there will be ice cream sundaes.

The dinners have become very popular, the church’s Betty Rettig said.

“People can come and enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall,” she said. “We’ll have plenty of good food, conversation and laughter.”

It will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the church hall. Organizers said everyone is welcome, and reservations are not needed.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting, Rettig said.

High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are available. There is no charge for the dinner, but a free-will donation is accepted. Food is donated or purchased with contributions that guests make to the dinners.

Rettig said volunteers sit down every month and work out the menu for that month’s dinner.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga, just up the hill from the hospital.

For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 585-7995 or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com.