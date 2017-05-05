Free dinner hails Cinco de Mayo

The Ticonderoga Methodist Church is offering a Mexican feast for free

by

TICONDEROGA – It’s Cinco de Mayo time for the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The celebratory meal is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at the church hall.

A Mexican-themed menu will be featured, including tacos and other favorites, with an array of desserts and beverages.  

Everyone is welcome, co-organizer Joan Viault said, and reservations are not necessary. 

“Enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall and wear red, white and green,” she said. “There’s always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all.”

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

Viault and Beth Hanley are two of the organizers of the free dinner program.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga.

