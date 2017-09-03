Free dinner is a crowd pleaser

TICONDEROGA | It’s back to the basics for the next Free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The dinner will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Usually held on the first Sunday of the month, the Community Dinner will be held on the second Sunday in September because of the Labor Day holiday.

Reservations are not necessary, organizers said

The menu will be homemade macaroni and cheese with ham and a medley of seasonal vegetables. Beverages and desserts will also be available.

“Come and enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall and catch up with everyone’s summer activities,” the church’s Betty Rettig said. “Organizers of the free dinner program want to remind everyone that all are welcome to attend the free dinners held each month.”

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self- supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.