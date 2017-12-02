Free holiday dinner set

TICONDEROGA | Roast pork is on the menu for the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The December dinner will feature a special holiday menu of roasted pork loin, gravy, potatoes, vegetables and of course homemade desserts and beverages prepared and served by members of the church.

Everyone is welcome and reservations are not necessary, organizers say.

Normally served on the first Sunday each month, the free dinner in December will be on the second Sunday so that everyone can enjoy the Champlain Valley Chorale concert and Carillon Garden Club Holiday Magic Reception on Dec. 3.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga. For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com.