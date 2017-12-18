Free kid shows on tap

× Expand Photo provided This is Kitty Jones from Kit’s Interactive Theatre performing Colonial Life at the Ticonderoga Elementary School. It was just one of four shows she delivered in two days.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Festival Guild was awarded a Glenn and Carol Pearsall Foundation grant for its 2017-2018 children’s programs that will enable them to be offered for free.

This grant allows the Festival Guild to continue to schedule free children’s programs throughout the year, but is especially important for the in-school programs delivered to area elementary schools, guild Executive Director Judy Walker said.

The Festival Guild In-School Program for this year was presented by Kitty Jones of Kits Interactive Theatre.

Jones performed three different plays, “Colonial Times,” “The American Revolution,” and “Pocahontas,” each delivering educational stories through interactive productions relying on audience participation.

Students and teachers were all called to the stage to play parts in each production.

“The schools all raved about these performances,” Walker said.

The Arts Trek summer schedule has been set, with Tom Callinan performing “From Sea to Shining Sea”; Seagle Music Colony performing “Billy Goat Gruff”; Rich Adams with “Fit as a Fiddle”; Adirondack Shakespeare Company performing “Pirate Queen”; Michael Caduto’s “Tales, of Tails and Scales” and the last program will be Magpie Music’s “Living Planet.”

The guild will provide additional programs for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce SantaFest, Winter Carnival and Halloween Festival.

Plans are also in place to provide a program for the Silver Bay Conference Center Health Day in the spring.

“The Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s goal is to do all it can to provide a variety of performing arts productions to all area children throughout the year,” Walker said. “The guild hopes to educate, entertain and inspire our young audiences. This goal is closely aligned with the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the quality of life for year-round residents of the Adirondack Park.”

She said through the funding from the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Foundation Grant, the Festival Guild is able to achieve its goal for the children of Ticonderoga and the surrounding area.