Free mardi gras planned

× Children play games at last year’s Moriah Mardi Gras Community Celebration. The free event is Feb. 13 this year. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | A free Moriah Mardi Gras Community Celebration is being planned to counter some of the winter blues.

The 6th-annual Mardi Gras Celebration will be held on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Port Henry Knights of Columbus Hall.

There will be plenty to do and lots to eat, said Cathy LaFountain of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce, which is partnering with St. Patrick’s and Sacred Heart Catholic churches for the event.

“This is an event to celebrate families,” she said “Everyone is invited. There will be traditional mardi gras beads, King Cakes, and masks.”

She said the Mardi Gras Community Celebration will include a free dinner of chili, cornbread, hot dogs, chips, King Cakes, desserts and beverages.

There will also be candy, Cajun music, dancing, games, Penelope the Clown (LaFountain), and cupcake decorating by the Baker’y of Mineville.

“This is the Moriah Chamber of Commerce’s second year partnering with the Catholic communities of Moriah and Crown Point to put on this event,” LaFountain said. “Religious affiliation doesn’t matter. There will be something for everyone, young and old.”

The Knights of Columbus hall is at 4253 Main St. in Port Henry.