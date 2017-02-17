Free tax assistance available

HAGUE — Free income tax preparation is again available to local taxpayers through the AARP Tax-Aide program. The local Tax-Aide program prepares and electronically files individual federal and state 2016 tax returns. 

Volunteer counselors, trained and certified by the IRS, assist low and middle income taxpayers. You do not have to be retired or a member of AARP for this service.

Free tax help is available in Hague, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 2 through April 13, 2017; appointments are also be available in Ticonderoga at North Country Community College on four Friday afternoons: Feb. 10 and 24, March 10 and March 31. 

Return preparation is by appointment only. Contact the Hague Community Center at 543-6161 to schedule an appointment in Hague or Ticonderoga. Bring the following to your appointment: photo ID, Social Security card for every person on your return, W2s, 1099s, interest and dividend statements, any other tax-related documents including last year’s tax return, and health insurance coverage information for taxpayer, spouse and all dependents.

