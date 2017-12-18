Freezin’ for a Reason: Pastor’s Polar Plunge Challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Arnold Stevens Pastor Arnold Stevens, right in photo wearing his grandfather’s top hat, and his daughter, the Rev. Kimberly Townsend, will be participating in the 2018 Lake George New Year’s Day Polar Plunge to raise money for local organizations. Stevens has raised money for charity for all four years, always wearing the top hat his grandfather wore when driving a hearse. His daughter Kim will be joining him for the third year in a row.

JOHNSBURG | For the fourth year in a row, Pastor Arnold Stevens from the Riparius/Wevertown/Johnsburg United Methodist Church will go jump in the lake — specifically the frigid waters of Lake George — as Stevens takes part in the Lake George New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge, Jan. 1, 2018.

Last year’s plunge started at 1 p.m.

Stevens said he began as a polar plunge spectator and didn’t exactly think he would be a participant.

“I had gone to polar plunge a few times, and you see it and ask, ‘What are those crazy people doing out there?’’ he said.

When Stevens became a pastor, he thought about things he could do to raise money for local organizations. After watching polar bear plunges, he just put the two together.

Last year, Stevens raised more than $600 by taking the plunge.

“I thought if you can’t beat them, why not join them?” he said.

Air temperatures, at times, have not been bad, he said.

Last year, Stevens found the water temperature a little warmer than the air when first coming out of the water. Still, the first thought on his mind was to get clothes on as quickly as he could.

Now a family affair, for the third year in a row, Stevens will be joined by his daughter, Kimberly Townsend, pastor of the Community Methodist Church of Chestertown. Townsend will raise funds for the Chestertown share center.

“Kim is our only child, and we are a close family, so what one person does it’s not uncommon to find the others joining,” Stevens said.

The exceptions are Townsend’s husband Scott, and Stevens’ wife, Joan.

“Scott is like Joan - they are good ground support,” Stevens said. “You gotta have someone to hold the towels and the blanket.”

Stevens said he thinks taking “a little swim” is easy compared to keeping track of their things in the large crowd of over 1,000 people that turns out on Shepard Park Beach. And as a plunger raising pledge money, Stevens said he goes all in — not just up to the knees.

“There’s not been a year that I have not gone swimming...for a few seconds. I’m not saying I swim laps,” he said. “If people will donate hard earned money for a good cause, it’s the least I can do to carry out my part.