French army history detailed

TICONDEROGA – Fort Ticonderoga’s Fort Fever Series continues on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., with “Vive le Roi! French Regiments at Carillon,” presented by Senior Director of Interpretation, Stuart Lilie.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the gate; Fort Ticonderoga members and Ambassador Pass holders are admitted free of cost. The program will take place in the Mars Education Center.

During this program, Lilie will trace the history of the French army regiments who served at Carillon (later named Ticonderoga), by exploring their lineage and traditions that continue today.

“Our programming throughout the year will focus on the French soldiers that served the fortification in 1757, a year that highlights a fundamental shift in French tactics and native participation in the Seven Years’ War in America,” he said. “This presentation will set the stage for our upcoming programs and highlight the legacy of these soldiers who travelled across the Atlantic to North America to fight for the French empire.”