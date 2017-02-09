French army history detailed

Program covers 18th century French regiments at Fort Ti

by

TICONDEROGA – Fort Ticonderoga’s Fort Fever Series continues on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., with “Vive le Roi! French Regiments at Carillon,” presented by Senior Director of Interpretation, Stuart Lilie.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the gate; Fort Ticonderoga members and Ambassador Pass holders are admitted free of cost. The program will take place in the Mars Education Center.

During this program, Lilie will trace the history of the French army regiments who served at Carillon (later named Ticonderoga), by exploring their lineage and traditions that continue today.

“Our programming throughout the year will focus on the French soldiers that served the fortification in 1757, a year that highlights a fundamental shift in French tactics and native participation in the Seven Years’ War in America,” he said. “This presentation will set the stage for our upcoming programs and highlight the legacy of these soldiers who travelled across the Atlantic to North America to fight for the French empire.”

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines