Fresh market coming to Keeseville

× AdkAction.org Executive Director Brittany Christianson helped research, fundraise and organize plans to build the Farmacy, a fresh food market section that will go inside Keeseville Pharmacy. Photo/Kim Dedam

KEESEVILLE | A fresh market grocery is preparing to open downtown here, bringing food and local products in daily from surrounding farms.

Root crops, meats, bakery items, eggs, cheeses, yogurt and a wide selection of fresh vegetables will be on shelves here shortly.

The Farmacy will become part of the Keeseville Pharmacy at 1730 Front Street in the space vacated by Radio Shack.

The national electronics company closed many of its stores in 2015 and others this past spring.

The vacancy sparked an idea by AdkAction.org Executive Director Brittany Christianson, who began working in this region as marketing coordinator with Fledging Crow.

Christianson launched a public engagement campaign at Keeseville Field Days last year. AdkAction sought input from downtown and area residents about how to best build the local economy.

She asked what people here need most.

The majority of responses, Christianson said, looked for a food market or grocery store.

Keeseville lost its Tops Market years ago and then a Mac’s Market operated in that building for about four years before closing in 2013.

Through AdkAction, Christianson began to match the growing farm supply to the demand.

Christianson recognized the bounty coming from nearby producers, including Fledging Crow, Mace Chasm Farm, North Country Creamery, Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm, Goff Flowers and the new bakery in town, Fresh & Fancy: All are within about five miles of downtown Keeseville.

“The idea was to establish a hyper-local marketplace,” she said, “ and to help solidify resources in this community.”

AdkAction launched the Farmacy initiative with an AdirondackGifts fundraising campaign and raised $4,000 in donations.

Bolstered by research and financial support, AdkAction approached Keeseville Pharmacy owner Dan Bosley to see if there was any plan to repurpose the Radio Shack section of the downtown retail space.

The location is right on the main thoroughfare downtown.

Bosley welcomed the idea from the start.

“Dan was so enthusiastic,” Christianson said, “he even offered to staff the space.”

Cooperative use of space played a vital role, Christianson said, in launching the venture.

“That is really why this is all possible. It is the right place at the right time in the right community.”