Fridays are worth $500 again

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is bringing back its “Five Hundred Dollar Fridays” fundraiser.

The concept is simple: every Friday in December, the chamber will give away $500.

For a $20 donation, entrants will receive a ticket for a chance to win. Five Hundred Dollar Fridays tickets will be available at the chamber office throughout the months of October and November, as well from board members, chamber ambassadors, and volunteers.

“Only 300 tickets are available,” TACC Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “Everyone can stop by to make a donation and get a ticket for a chance to win before they’re gone.”

Tickets will be handdrawn at random on Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. All winnings will be given in the form of a check. Each ticket will have a coordinating number.

All proceeds will benefit TACC in its efforts to serve, market and promote the Ticonderoga area, Courtright said.

For additional information contact TACC at 518-585-6619, or chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com. The chamber office is located at 94 Montcalm St. in downtown Ticonderoga.