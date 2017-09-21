Friends Lake property septic plan finally gets OK

× Engineer Garry Robinson shows the Chestertown Board of Health (town board) where a 3,000 gallon holding tank would be located on his clients’ property. The tank was approved by the board as an alternative to a septic system and leach field. The board took several months to approve the plan out of concern over possible water contamination. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board approved a variance on Sept. 12 allowing homeowners to install a 3,000 gallon holding tank on their property, paving the way for plans to replace their existing home on Friends Lake.

The board’s 5-0 decision ended three months of appearances before the town board, which is acting as the board of health, for applicants Joe and Julianne Leonard.

The Leonards have been seeking to tear down their existing home at 24 Ataketa Lane on Friends Lake and build a new house that is more accommodating to their special needs son.

The couple, represented by environmental engineer Garry Robinson, needed variances for a new septic system.

Robinson proposed an Elgin septic system that he said was superior to the existing unit, but changed the application to call for a 3,000 gallon concrete holding tank.

The Leonards, he said, agreed to the change because the town engineer Tom Suosso had recommended periodic testing for neighboring wells and a stream running through the Leonards’ property.

“What he was proposing is expensive,” Robinson said.

He said the decision was to go with the holding tank, which needs to be pumped out periodically, saying it would be a less expensive alternative to the testing Suosso proposed.

When a member of the public questioned whether steps were taken to ensure the contents of the tank would not leak out, Robinson said it is more likely groundwater would leak into the tank. He said the tank has an alarm system to alert the property owner when the tank is 66 percent full, and the system filling up too quickly would indicate water was intruding into the holding tank.

Board member Mike Packer said he had visited the property and had smelled sewage, but Robinson said it was likely from a property uphill of the Leonards’ property. Packer ultimately made the motion to approve the variance application for a sewage holding tank.

Board attorney Mark Schachner said the town’s engineer would sign off on the plans for the holding tank, but would not inspect the installation.