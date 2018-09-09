Friends, neighbors rally to cover Lake George landfill attendant’s last expenses

× Longtime Town of Lake George landfill employee Max Ross, a 1973 graduate of Lake George High School, was recalled by his friends after his passing in December as charitable and helpful. Area citizens are donating to a fundraiser to help pay for his burial. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George community recently gathered together to honor a man with a modest lifestyle, who had a remarkable impact on others in ways big and small.

Citizens of Lake George, including firefighters and workers at the town landfill, came together to raise money to pay for the final expenses of Maxwell Ross, a long-time landfill attendant.

For many years, Ross was renowned for his cheery greetings and helpful attitude as people deposited their refuse at the town transfer station.

“Max was an ambassador for Lake George,” local firefighter Mike Parsons said last week. “Everybody in town knew Max and they liked him so much — he was a helluva guy.”

Born Nov. 12, 1952, Ross graduated from Lake George High School in 1973 and decades later worked for 24 years as a town employee at the landfill. Ross retired from his municipal employment in 2015.

Ross died on Christmas Day last year, at the age of 65, after battling cancer.

During his adult life, Ross often volunteered to help local charitable efforts by circulating through town distributing and posting fliers promoting benefit events, his friends said last week.

Lake George firefighter and history enthusiast Don Fangboner said Ross helped raise thousands of dollars to help the Alan Moon family recover after their house was destroyed by fire in 2008, and worked tirelessly year after year to promote the Lake George Fire Company’s annual Family Festival.

“Max helped raise thousands of dollars for our fire company and other causes,” he said.

Shortly before Ross’ passing, he was treated to a dinner at the Lake George firehouse — and honored for his charitable efforts.

Subsequently, members of the Lake George Fire Company voted unanimously to designate Ross as an honorary member of the organization.

Fangboner said that in Ross’ final days, he wanted to thank a number of people for their acts of kindness toward him; nurses and doctors at Glens Falls Hospital’s Pruyn Pavilion, including Dr. John Stoutenburg “as well as Barb and Rebecca,” special thanks to Bernie and Charles Schultz “for their kindnesses providing a home” and for driving Ross to medical appointments, and to Jim and Sara Barber, Ray Calore and Fangboner.

Fangboner said that after his death, Ross’ remains were cremated, and the fundraiser paid toward the cremation, as well as for Ross’ burial beside his mother Gladys (White) Ross and his father Charles A. Ross, believed to be buried in Evergreen Cemetery on Gage Street in the village. Fangboner praised Alexander Funeral Home of Warrensburg for already shouldering a substantial portion of Ross’ final expenses.

Those seeking to donate to help the effort to pay for the remainder of Ross’ final expenses may send donations to Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg New York, 12885 and specify that checks are to be credited to the Maxwell Ross fund.

“He was a fantastic individual,” Fangboner said last week, recalling Ross’ friendly demeanor, commitment to helping others and positive attitude.