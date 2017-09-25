Friends of the Library lecture returns with moose talk

× Expand File photo The Chestertown Library is located on the second floor of the Chestertown Municipal Center/Town Hall. The Friends of the Library are hosting a lecture series beginning Sept. 27 with a talk titled “Moose of the Adirondacks.”

CHESTERTOWN | The Friends of the Library in Chestertown are presenting the first of six monthly lectures running September through February, kicking off with the “Moose in the Adirondacks” on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

According to Linda Taverni, chairman of the Friends of the Chestertown Library, Samuel Peterson, who is a graduate student at SUNY-College of Environmental Science and Forestry, is doing a study on moose in the Adirondacks and will be resenting some of his findings.

Taverni said this is not the first nature or wildlife lecture held as part of the series.

“We had a wildlife talk a couple years ago on coyotes given by a guy from the DEC, and we have had some programs for kids during summer or raptors,” she said.

However, Taverni said the regular lecture series just started last year with Chestertown women who authored a book on the underground railroad. Other past lectures have included an Adirondack Architectural Heritage lecture on Cuba.

“We tentatively have plans to have them come back,” she said.

In October, the Friends of the Chestertown Library will have photographer Michael Adler speaking about his trip to Iceland.

Taverni said the Friends of the Library support the library, including having two annual book sales, one in February and one in July. They use funds from the book sales to support the library and programs, such as the book club and children’s programs, including a children’s summer reading program.

“We purchase books, computers and media for the library as a way to supplement the town budget,” Taverni said.

Taverni aid the Friends of the Library help with book room, take book donations, organize the books and hold the book sales, including selling them at the Chestertown Farmers Market. Taverni said some people buy books and donate them back.

Taverni said the Friends of the Library meet on the second Friday of Month at the Library, and they are always looking for more volunteers.