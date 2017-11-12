Lake George’s Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

LAKE GEORGE | Hundreds of people will be simultaneously dashing into the waters of Lake George for a purpose other than proving their fortitude.

The annual Lake George Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge, to be held at noon Saturday Nov. 18 on Shepard Park Beach, is to raise money for the Special Olympics New York program. On-site registration is to be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the day of the event.

In prior years, up to $65,000 has been raised by individuals or teams procuring pledges for plunging into Lake George, which is among 18 or so other polar swims being held the same day.

A Plunge Pre-Party, open to the public, is set for 8 p.m. to midnight Friday Nov. 17 at the Lake George Beach Club adjacent to the beach. The gathering includes live music, dancing, drink specials, and a silent auction. Registered plungers will get two tickets valid for beer or wine.

As of Nov. 5, $60,000 was pledged by dozens of teams and individuals towards the charity’s 2017 goal of $100,000.

Registration can be made in advance through Special Olympic NY’s website or by calling (518) 388-0790 ext. 8128. For more information, see www.facebook.com/LakeGeorgePlunge or call the above phone number.