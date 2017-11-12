Lake George’s Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

× Expand Photo provided FRIGID FROLIC: Participants in a recent year’s Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge event dash into the cold waters of Lake George. The annual event raises tens of thousands of dollars for Special Olympics NY. This year’s edition of the Special Olympics Polar Plunge is to be held Saturday Nov. 18, and event sponsors urge individuals and teams to garner pledges and join the hundreds of others planning to participate. Photo provided

LAKE GEORGE | Hundreds of people will be simultaneously dashing into the waters of Lake George for a purpose other than proving their fortitude.

The annual Lake George Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge, to be held at noon Saturday Nov. 18 on Shepard Park Beach, is to raise money for the Special Olympics New York program. On-site registration is to be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the day of the event.

In prior years, up to $65,000 has been raised by individuals or teams procuring pledges for plunging into Lake George, which is among 18 or so other polar swims being held the same day.

A Plunge Pre-Party, open to the public, is set for 8 p.m. to midnight Friday Nov. 17 at the Lake George Beach Club adjacent to the beach. The gathering includes live music, dancing, drink specials, and a silent auction. Registered plungers will get two tickets valid for beer or wine.

As of Nov. 5, $60,000 was pledged by dozens of teams and individuals towards the charity’s 2017 goal of $100,000.

Registration can be made in advance through Special Olympic NY’s website or by calling (518) 388-0790 ext. 8128. For more information, see www.facebook.com/LakeGeorgePlunge or call the above phone number.