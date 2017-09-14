From Thailand to Westport

× Teerakan Fanbsuwannarak from Thailand, known to her new North Country friends as Prim, will be learning this school year at Westport Central School as an exchange student, living with the Ploufe family. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WESTPORT | For senior Teerakan Fanbsuwannarak, the 2017-18 school year here will be full of new challenges and adventures.

That is because Fanbsuwannarak, who goes by the name Prim, is part of a foreign exchange student program that brought her from Thailand to the small town Westport Central School District.

“I am looking forward to making new friends and having new experiences,” said Prim. “I can’t wait to experience Halloween, prom and a lot of other activities.”

Prim has already made several new friends in Westport, meeting more at the district’s Back to School Night Sept. 5. She has also had the chance to meet the last exchange student at Westport, Sarah Schmolz, who spent the 2015-16 school year at Westport coming from Germany.

“She was here for vacation, and I got the chance to meet her,” Prim said. “She introduced me to the friends she had made and said if I ever had any questions to ask her.”

NEW HOME LIFE

Prim is spending her school year abroad with the Ploufes: John, Traci and daughter, Maggie, a sophomore.

“As an only child, I was not used to having a sister in the house,” Maggie said. “We have become extremely close. We learn so much from each other when it comes to food and style, and we have a lot of that girly stuff in common.”

“It has been a change having her here — it’s been an inspiration,” mother Traci said. “I have been thinking about this for the past two or three years, and when they pitched the idea to us, I said, ‘Why not?’” We do not travel much, so I thought this was something we could do and learn about culture and have a great experience.”

Ploufe said the family and Prim are getting to know each other fast through the first two weeks of her being with them.

“She is so kind and shy, and I cannot believe how much we have learned from each other in such a short amount of time,” she said. “She came here ready to study, and her main goal is to take the SAT exam.”

“She works so hard on her studies,” Maggie added, “I think my parents are hoping it rubs off on me.”

FUTURE PLANS

Prim, who also has the example of her sister who was an international exchange student, hopes to use her time in America to get more familiar with the language and customs.

“Sometimes it’s hard to understand people because they are speaking so fast,” she said. “I want to study the English language and learn how to use it better.”

Prim believes learning to better use English will also help with her desired goal of working in international economics.