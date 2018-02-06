Frontier rakes in state grant funds — but questions persist over spotty service

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced nearly $210 million in direct state investment for the final round of grant funding for the state’s universal broadband program on Jan. 31, 2018. WILMINGTON | The state announced $103 million in funding to provide broadband for the North Country last week. The third and final round of grants, part of a $341 million package to wire 122,285 homes and locations statewide, comes as the state nears the finish line for an ambitious effort to provide universal broadband by the end of the year. Just 20 percent of the North Country had internet access four years ago, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Now with round three, 100 percent internet access in the North Country,” Cuomo said in Plattsburgh last week. The state has pledged up to $500 million, which will be leveraged with private investment topping $1 billion. The “last mile” funding is designed to cover the thorniest, most remote areas of the state, many of which rely on spotty satellite service — or have no coverage at all — due to the prohibitive cost of installation. The governor said 99.9 percent of the state will have access to speeds of 100 mbps or greater at the program’s completion, with 25 mbps for the most “rural and remote areas.” Frontier Communications received $9.7 million in state funds to provide service to 2,735 locations in the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and the North Country. But complaints abound about slow or non-existent service being offered by the provider. ‘FRUSTRATED AS HELL’ Wilmington resident Bob Rose said he’s been battling with Frontier for months over slow and intermittent service, calling it “disgustingly inadequate.” It’s a familiar routine: The modem blinks, Rose loses service, and a phone call results in a visit by local servicemen — when they come. Even scheduling poses a problem, with long wait times. “If I’m lucky, we have an internet connection 60 percent of the time,” Rose told The Sun. “We’ve been frustrated as hell over here, a lot of calls. We might have 1 in 10 days where we have internet all day.” Repairmen have told Rose he’s in a “high volume area.” But his neighborhood contains just three or four houses. The service deteriorated to the extent that Roses now relies on a wi-fi hotspot at his girlfriend’s house in Bloomingdale.

Rose also recounted stories of poorly maintained equipment, with fallen trees laying for lengthy periods of time on cables. × Expand Photo provided Frontier Communications has received over $43 million in state funds to bring broadband to underserved parts of the state. But current subscribers are complaining that the current service is plagued with problems. Pictured above: A branch lays over a cable in Wilmington. “It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Tree limbs, heavy with snow, laying right on the cable. They need to trim those trees.” But Frontier is the only provider in the community, he said, and his hands are tied. “It’s disgusting,” he said. “Why can’t they have competition?” While he may be the most vocal, he said complaints are common around town. “It’s not just me. Everybody’s got the same damn problem, and everyone is so frustrated.” CHAIRMAN QUESTIONS FUNDS Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston has been fielding calls from frustrated constituents for years. “Every other week, I get a complaint about Frontier,” he said. Preston has personally filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office, and has encouraged his constituents to follow in his footsteps. Preston, who also serves as Wilmington supervisor, maintains Frontier shouldn’t be receiving any grant funds from the state. “As far as I’m concerned, they haven’t met their commitment,” Preston told The Sun. “The grants should be pulled from them, and they should be fined. “They aren’t living up to their commitment, and I don’t think that should be allowed.” Preston said that he was “tickled pink” that Cuomo is taking care of the North Country. But, he said: “They need to keep an eye on people like Frontier. They talk a lot and don’t accomplish much.” Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan has fielded similar complaints. “We have heard from a lot of people in town not 100 percent pleased with their service,” she said. “I’ve heard from at least a dozen people.” ON SCHEDULE Frontier’s most recent award will provide service to 1,093 households in Hamilton and Essex counties, including Lake Pleasant, North Creek, Wells and Wilmington. The funds join $29.9 million in grants awarded last year to the Connecticut-based provider to wire 12,003 units in Ausable, Black Brook, Wilmington, Jay, Newcomb and Chesterfield — the third-largest by U.S. Census block announced in that funding package. The provider also received $3.3 million in the first round.

Frontier is on schedule with those installation efforts, a spokesman told The Sun, and is on track to meet the Dec. 31 state-mandated deadline. The company has pledged to kick in nearly $10 million to augment the effort. ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLORES Complaints over slow speeds are not new. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman told News10NBC last February his office was looking into Frontier after the Rochester-based affiliate spent months investigating what they said was hundreds of complaints from local subscribers over spotty service. “We are looking broadly at the industry,” Schneiderman told News10NBC. “We contacted Frontier, so it’s not a secret that we’ve been looking at them also. We have received some information, we look forward to receiving a lot more information.” The attorney general encouraged subscribers to pass along complaints to his office. Schneiderman’s office previously filed a lawsuit against Time Warner Cable (now doing business as Spectrum) claiming the company wasn’t delivering on promised internet speeds. “There are blackout periods where certain services just goes down and if you look at what you’re paying for and what you’re signing up for, the odds are that there’s another provision of the agreement that’s been violated,” Schneiderman said. The attorney general’s office did not respond to a request for comment asking about the status of a potential Frontier investigation. FRONTIER RESPONDS Chesterfield residents have joined their Wilmington counterparts in complaining about what they perceive to be poor service. Frontier told The Sun in 2016 that they were unaware of any “widespread or consistent problems” in the Chesterfield area. Speeds are dependent on numerous factors, including the distance of a customer’s home from switching equipment, as well how many people are using the internet at the same time and their applications, a spokesperson told The Sun. “As part of our normal course of business, we continually invest in our network to provide customers with ongoing enhancements and upgraded speeds,” said Patricia Amendola, the spokesperson. Asked to respond to the recent rash of complaints — including Preston’s assertion that Frontier should not be receiving state funds — a spokesman responded, “In general, the program requires projects to have speed capability of 100 mbps. The Frontier projects will satisfy this requirement of the program.”

And asked if the provider would update their technology for existing subscribers and what they were doing to address complaints, Frontier Communications Manager Andy Malinoski said, “Frontier is constantly investing in, expanding and improving our network as we continue to improve our customer experience in New York and across the United States. “The NY Broadband Program is one tactic we are implementing in certain communities to achieve those goals.” CUOMO: ‘WE WANT TO KNOW ABOUT IT’ The Sun asked Cuomo directly what the state was doing to safeguard its investments, and asked specifically about Frontier Communications. “They are a regulated public entity by the state under the Public Service Commission (PSC), and they handle any consumer complaints,” Cuomo said. “These are companies that we’re subsidizing to provide the service. If they’re not providing the service, we want to know about it.” The PSC told The Sun they have not received any complaints about Frontier’s broadband service in the North Country. There is no trigger for commencing a formal investigation. “If it were to receive a consumer complaint, PSC staff would work to resolve the issue, including bringing in other agencies if necessary,” said James Denn, a spokesman. The state Broadband Program Office is partnering with Frontier in building “state-of-the-art fiber networks” throughout the state, Denn said. “Going forward, all upstate New Yorkers will see dramatic improvements in service quality and availability as a result of Gov. Cuomo’s nation-leading investment program,” Denn said. “As part of this effort, PSC staff will work closely with the BPO to ensure that companies receiving awards, including Frontier, provide good customer service.” VERIZON ON BOARD The New NY Broadband Program has injected about $143 million in state funding into the region to date. Since the program’s launch in 2015, the program has secured high-speed internet upgrades for approximately 2.42 million locations statewide. Joining Frontier in receiving grant funds last week for local projects include Hughes Network Systems, Mohawk Networks, Slic Network Solutions, TDS Telecom and Verizon, which received a $70.7 million award. The provider had previously opted out of participating in the program, and rejected monies from the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund (CAF).