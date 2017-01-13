'Gateway to the Adirondacks' proposal sparks investment interest

× Expand File photo Frontier Town, empty since 1998, may be the site of the "Gateway to the Adirondacks,” a proposed recreational hub. The state has pledged up to $32 million for the project, which officials say would transform the Upper Hudson Region.

NORTH HUDSON — Phones are already ringing in Essex County over private businesses hitching their wagon to the Gateway to the Adirondacks, the proposed $32 million project to transform the former Frontier Town theme park into a recreational hub.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston spent 20 minutes on the phone Friday morning with someone who he described as a “credible” potential investor.

“They’re interested in whatever property the state doesn’t take,” said Preston, who declined to identify the individual, citing the early stages of the talks.

“But it’s real,” he said.

BIG DEAL

Officials in Essex County have described the plans to develop the 85-acre site, which has sat unused for nearly two decades, as a game changer.

The state, working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Open Space Institute, has said they will invest up to $32 million in the partnership.

Initial plans, announced Wednesday in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive project proposals, call for a visitors center, entertainment complex, museum space and retail space.

Campgrounds and recreational offerings are also planned along areas designated for commercial business development, including those which provide food, lodging and amenities.

Located at Exit 29, the parcel is 100 miles north of Albany, and about 120 miles from Montreal.

A tourism hub along the highly-trafficked thoroughfare has the potential to revitalize the struggling economy, say officials — especially in conjunction with Boreas Ponds, the newly acquired parcels of state land awaiting classification.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES

Essex County lawmakers have long grappled with how to resurrect the ailing property, which they seized for failure to pay back taxes.

The former theme park is essentially split into two large tracts, including one that remains under private ownership.

In 2014, the county put their holdings up for sale at a tax auction.

George Moore, the late Keeseville business magnate whose estate continues to own the building that anchors the site and 50 surrounding acres of what is primarily wetlands, unsuccessfully bid on the parcels, which would have unified the site.

The county engaged, and ultimately prevailed in, litigation with Moore.

Voters in North Hudson then scuttled plans for the town to purchase the acreage, and the county retained ownership.

The gateway proposal skirts the Moore-owned lands entirely, which means their development remains a dangling question mark — and surely a lucrative one.

“Absolutely none of this plan has anything to do with the Moore family and the A-Frame,” Preston said.

The project will instead utilize the 83-or-so acres owned by the county, which run alongside Route 9 on the way to Schroon.

The county’s holdings also include 1,100 feet of waterfront access along the Schroon River.

To allow construction of the public and equestrian camping and day use areas, DEC will acquire a conservation easement on approximately 300 acres of land with support from the Environmental Protection Fund, according to the proposal.

Work on a number of multi-use connector trails are also underway that would link the Five Towns of North Hudson, Newcomb, Minerva, Indian Lake and Long Lake.

ON THE MARKET

Moore’s daughter, Carolyn Bowley, said as of Friday, the family hadn’t been personally contacted by anyone seeking to purchase their land, nor were they dialed into the proposal, which was buried deep in the executive report and not mentioned by the governor during his remarks at the University at Albany on Wednesday.

Their holdings account for about 50 acres, including 1,600 feet of waterfront access along the Schroon River and an airstrip that park founder Art Benson once used for his private plane.

Bill Russell, an attorney for the family, said the estate would love to see the parcel be put to good use.

“They certainly want to bring something good to the Hudson area,” Russell said.

The property is presently listed for $525,000 with Glebus Reality, a Schroon Lake-based firm.

“It’s listed for a reasonable price,” Russell said. “We don’t want someone else to buy it and flip it for a larger price — that’s not in the spirit of the North Country.”

The parcel, according to the Essex County Treasurer's Office, is appraised at $275,000.

PRIME LOCATION

Gary Glebus said the firm has not yet been approached by possible buyers, nor has the OSI or state reached out for discussions.

“We haven’t heard from the state at this particular time in regards to their possible purchasing that particular section,” Glebus said. “We would hope someone moves quickly. It’s listed for a reasonable price and we look forward to having it sold.”

Glebus said the 19,300-square-foot anchor, known as the A-Frame, is structurally sound despite some deterioration.

“The building itself is extremely sound. It’s a very well-constructed building,” he said, noting that the building was winterized this past fall.

The structure is in a prime location, he said, and benefits from existing signage.

“I would assume that it would be most beneficial to (potential buyers) because it is one of the main locations off the Northway,” Glebus said.

PARADOX POWER

Paradox Brewery will invest $2.8 million to expand their operations.

Initial plans call for a 10,000-square-foot expansion, a measure that would allow the Schroon Lake-based brewery to at least triple their production, can their products and expand distribution to New York City, Long Island and other downstate markets.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Founder Paul Mrocka. “Hopefully this will get some economic development for North Hudson and Schroon. As we grow, we’ll be offering a fair amount of jobs in the area.”

The company has been offered $200,000 in incentives from the Empire State Development Corporation, and will be seeking additional grant funding.

Mrocka hoped the project, which is still in its early stages, will attract more lodging infrastructure to the region, long cited by tourism officials as a major handicap in southern Essex County.

“Other than camping, there’s not a lot of rooms available in the area,” Mrocka said.

Nearly 90 percent of occupancy tax collections in Essex County are generated in North Elba, said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism President James McKenna.

“Lodging is the backbone of overall visitor expenditures, and without it, there is little activity for restaurants and attractions,” McKenna told the Sun. “We are thrilled with the proposed development of overnight accommodations in North Hudson.”

Establishing the necessary hospitality infrastructure will lead to a critical mass of the other businesses necessary for a successful destination, McKenna said, and will provide opportunity for residents and visitors.

McKenna said the proposal for the resurrection is well-timed, following the Finch Pruyn purchase, and will serve as an anchor for the Five Towns that comprise the Upper Hudson Recreation Hub.

“This will provide first-time visitors with a terrific jumping off point to explore some of the most scenic wilderness in the region, and increase travel throughout the entire Adirondack North Country region,” McKenna said. “This is a great example of how we can start building the type of economic vitality that the governor has long been championing."

NUTS AND BOLTS

The exact mechanisms underpinning of the land transfer are still unclear.

“This is in the initial phases and I’m awaiting direction from the state,” said Essex County Attorney Dan Manning.

A possible arrangement could see the county giving away the property, selling it or leasing it.

If the project comes to fruition, the county would order an appraisal of the property to determine fair market value.

“If there are any private entities that want to buy it, they would have to pay fair market value of the property,” Manning said.

For the town supervisor who has shepherded the the town and county through the long negotiations, the long road has been worth it.

“It’s just perfect in my opinion,” said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore.

“When you can do something like this, and make things better for the people, it’s big for the county, and big for the whole Adirondack Park," Moore said. "It’s everything that we all had hoped for — that that property would be beneficial for the people of North Hudson.”