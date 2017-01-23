Frontier Town master plan revealed

× Expand NEW FRONTIER: Pictured above are artist renderings for the proposed Gateway to the Adirondacks at the Frontier Town site in North Hudson. Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the plans following a visit to Plattsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

NORTH HUDSON — The governor has opened up about the proposal that would transform the abandoned Frontier Town theme park into a gleaming new tourism hub.

“It’s a sad story now, but we are going to invest in it because we believe we have the volume and we want to build a gateway to the Adirondacks at that spot,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday in Plattsburgh.

Earlier this month, the state pledged to invest up to $32 million to transform the former theme park into a visitors center, complete with trails, a campground, equestrian offerings, retail space and other recreational amenities.

The remarks were the first Cuomo has made publicly about the project, which had been kept under wraps for months as Essex County hammered out details with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Open Space Institute.

The governor’s office revealed the master plan for what's being branded as the Upper Hudson Recreation Hub following his speech at Plattsburgh International Airport, also the home of a multi-million upgrade.

The blueprints, designed by Chazen Companies, depict an artist’s rendering of the property, which is located off the Adirondack Northway about 100 miles north of Albany.

The early images depict at least one low-slung structure nestled in the foothills of the mountains, with a series of tree-lined roadways containing parking spots.

The plan contains an inventory of existing structures on the county-owned parcel, permitting info and proposed amenities, strategies and guiding concepts.

The document also contains a list of possible partnerships and collaborative opportunities for local stakeholders, including local vintners, breweries and a yurt company.

One local business, Paradox Brewery, has announced a $2.7 million investment at the site, a measure that will create 22 new jobs.

Cuomo said he hoped more private investment would be sparked by the anchor.

“And I believe it will just make the case and promote everything else we are doing,” Cuomo said. “Gore, Whiteface, the tourism, the hiking trail, Boreas Pond, put all of that package together, and again it can be an international destination site.”

The governor also announced up to $20 million in state investment at Gore and Whiteface Mountains to renovate outdated infrastructure.

PLANNING UNDERWAY

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston spent nearly three hours touring the parcel Monday with DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

“He was very excited about what he saw,” Preston said. “It was good to see that type of enthusiasm from him — he really was engaged.”

Shuttered since 1998, many of the structures have disintegrated into the landscape.

But some of those may still be saved.

“Renovating those structures are really going to help make this place really unique,” Preston said.

North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore said the project is still in the initial stages, and the master plan doesn’t reflect a final document.

“The next part of the process will be the county will have to subdivide the property into essentially what is along Route 9 where Paradox Brewery intends to relocate,” Moore said. “So it’s really just continued planning at this phrase.”

Details also need to be hammered out between the state and the town, who owns a stretch of property where the DEC intends to construct their campground.

Another swath of the property is under private ownership, including the A-Frame that has become the park’s most identifiable structure.

State lawmakers said they were confident that the $32 million would not be jeopardized in the budget, which Cuomo rolled out last week.

“I’m pretty confident in that,” state Sen. Betty Little told the Sun last week.

“That Frontier Town exit just doesn’t give you a lot of hope that there’s a lot going on in North Country — it just looks abandoned when you pass by,” Little said. “I think it’s an exciting proposal and it really would help the economy in that area.”

Other officials hailed the project as one that would stimulate the economy and trigger year-round jobs, a rarity in the seasonal economy.

“This exciting project has the potential to draw thousands of visitors to North Hudson to connect to the amazing recreation opportunities in this area of the Park,” said Assemblyman Dan Stec.

EMPIRE STATE TRAIL

The proposal joins a number of other measures designed to keep a sustained focus on North Country tourism, including the completion of a multi-use greenway trail by 2020 that would run from Albany and up through the Champlain Valley before terminating at the Canadian border.

That 196-mile stretch, which is about halfway completed, would ideally draw visitation to communities along the route, Cuomo said.

“Here in the North Country, the trail will go through really amazing attractions and will connect them all,” Cuomo said. “The trail, you can hike it, you can walk it, you can bicycle ride the trail, but it really is a template to bring all of our tourism actions together.”

The state already owns most of the land, said the governor, who is asking state lawmakers for $52 million to complete the first phase.

Once the final 750-mile effort is wrapped up, the trail will be the largest of its kind in the nation.