Frontier Town to be transformed into 'Gateway to the Adirondacks'

NORTH HUDSON — While not as dazzling as airport upgrades or a statewide recreational trail — two of the North Country-centric projects highlighted in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s final state of the state delivered Wednesday in Albany — one critical project that has the power to transform a struggling Adirondack community was not mentioned:

Frontier Town.

But buried deep within the 383-page executive budget report the governor brandished before the crowd yesterday at the University at Albany are plans for a proposed $32 million Gateway to the Adirondacks at the site of the former theme park off the Adirondack Northway in North Hudson.

According to the report, "In 2016, recognizing a critical need to invigorate the economies of these Adirondack communities, Gov. Cuomo challenged the Open Space Institute and five neighboring Adirondack towns to collaborate with the state to design a blueprint for a new recreation hub at this location.”

The proposal continues: “In 2017, that challenge will be met and a new world-class recreational experience will be realized through the establishment of state, local and private partnerships led by Gov. Cuomo to invest up to $32 million to create the Gateway to the Adirondacks.”

Opened in 1952, the wild west theme park brought visitors and an economic boost to the region.

But it’s been empty since 1998.

Since then, Essex County lawmakers have struggled with how to resurrect the ailing property, which they seized for failure to pay back taxes, and have engaged in lengthy litigation with potential buyers.

The proposed new hub will include:

A DEC campground and day use area along the Schroon River;

An equestrian camping and trail riding area, similar to DEC equestrian camping and riding facilities at Otter Creek and Brookfield;

A Visitor Information Center;

An Event Center with tourist accommodations and facilities for hosting shows and festivals;

Interactive exhibits in historic structures highlighting the past, present, and future of the Adirondack forest products and local food industries, and

Areas designated for commercial business development, including those which provide food, lodging and amenities for visitors and those which can grow at this strategic location along the Northway corridor.

The idea, said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston, is for visitors to go on to hike regional trail networks and visit recreation destinations and businesses across the Adirondack Park.

“We have been working on this for at least six months and it was an idea that came out of other meetings with the DEC,” said Preston. “The DEC has been a fantastic partner from day one on this.”

Preston said overall conceptual plans, drafted by the Chazen Companies, have been completed. A second plan that delves into water and sewer issues will follow.

“All small towns in the Adirondacks are struggling, but this is transformational for North Hudson — this is something real that you can put your hands around,” Preston said. “It’s also going to be a very cool facility.”

While much of the sprawling 85-acre parcel is owned by Essex County, several portions remain under private ownership, including the towering A-Frame.

Preston said he’s unclear as to the status of the parcel, which continues to deteriorate.

According to the proposal, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will acquire a conservation easement on approximately 300 acres of land with support from the Environmental Protection Fund.

This will allow construction of the public and equestrian camping and day use areas.

Paradox Brewery will also be investing $2.8 million to expand their operations with $200,000 in incentives from the Empire State Development Corporation.

The proposed resurrection of the site is all part of the governor’s goal to promote and increase the economic vitality of the long-struggling region and make the rural community a year-round recreation destination.

The site, of course, is also close to Boreas Ponds, the newly-acquired parcel of state land awaiting recreational classification by the Adirondack Park Agency.

Hiking, biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling and boating will all be allowed regardless of the exact designation of the 20,758-acre tract, which is expected to be handed down later this year.

Additional trail networks and state-sponsored snowmobile trails connecting to the parcel are in various states of completion.

The state, said the governor on Wednesday, has invested $150 million in tourism promotion since 2011.

“We now have an economic impact of $102 billion annually and this has helped, especially upstate, in the Capital District Region and the North Country has really benefited from these tourism investments,” Cuomo said. “And we’re going to continue doing it, because the more people who come upstate, they are all blown away by what they see—the beauty and the history, and they come back. So we just have to get them here the first time.”

The classification is widely expected to generate an uptick in visitation in the town, located 100 miles north of Albany.

Funding for the proposed gateway must pass the muster of the state legislature, which has until March 30 to hammer out a spending plan.

Preston said he wasn’t concerned about private investment. Once the project gets underway, he believes businesses will be eager to get involved.

“I think the private investment is going to come, and that’s been lacking for years,” Preston said.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.