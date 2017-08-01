Frontier Town RFP deadline extended

× Expand File photo The deadline for Request for Proposals to redevelop the former Frontier Town theme park in North Hudson has been extended until Sept. 15.

NORTH HUDSON — The state has extended the deadline for Requests for Proposals for the project to transform Frontier Town into a gleaming new tourism hub.

Applicants now have until Sept. 15 to pitch their projects for the proposed Gateway of the Adirondacks off Exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Randy Preston said the deadline was pushed back due to the lack of submissions.

“The only thing I know, they didn’t have any,” Preston told The Sun on Monday.

State officials offered a sunnier outlook:

“The deadline was extended to allow potential respondents time to generate proposals that maximize the site’s potential,” said an official with Empire State Development.

Launched in May, the original deadline was July 28. The state has allocated $13 million in this year’s state budget for the project.

PROPERTY SALE

The Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday authorized the sale of an 11-acre piece of county-owned property to Paradox Brewery for $35,000.

Lawmakers also approved selling a three-acre parcel for sewer access.

The Schroon Lake-based craft brewery has already signed on to relocate to the site, a $4 million expansion that will serve as an anchor for the project.

Lawmakers huddled for 30 minutes in an executive session prior to their unanimous vote.

As part of the sale conditions, Essex County must also facilitate the removal of two asbestos-ridden buildings on the grounds, work estimated to cost at least $300,000.

County Attorney Dan Manning said the county is eying grants to fully fund the project, and Preston said the county has already gone out for RFPs.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) pressed Manning on what would happen if remediation plans fall through.

The attorney said it’s better to spearhead the cleanup now when there is a party interested in the parcel as opposed to a forced cleanup in the future — and no prospective buyer.

“We’ve got a problem with that piece of property,” Manning admitted.

SITE VISITS

Abandoned since 1998, state and local officials are banking on the prospects of the 300-acre site to revitalize the region’s sagging economy and steer visitors into less-trafficked areas of the Adirondack Park.