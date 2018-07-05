Fuel tank leak near Shepard Park Beach prompts action

× Expand Thom Randall A leak was discovered in an underground fuel tank adjacent to Shepard Park Beach. But the double-wall tank prevented what would have been substantial contamination of the beach, and a project to replace the tank is now under way.

LAKE GEORGE | A leak in a steel fuel tank near Shepard Park Beach has been discovered but because the vessel has a dual-wall construction, there’s no threat to the environment, authorities say.

“The outer double-wall did its job in containing the leak,” Lake George Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington told the village board last week.

The inner wall of the tank supplying diesel fuel for an emergency generator corroded and developed a small hole, allowing fuel to seep into the outer protective vessel, Harrington said at the special meeting. The generator provides emergency power to the village sewer system’s pump station in Shepard Park.

A fuel systems contractor discovered the leak on May 31 when the underground fuel tank was pumped out to renew the fuel in the tank through filtration, he said.

Harrington credited village sewer plant operator Tim Shudt for the discovery, as Shudt recommended that the fuel should be tested because he was concerned the generator hadn’t been used for many years.

Harrington said the old fuel tank had a 30-year warranty which had expired a week before the leak was detected.

Plans call for replacement of the 2,000 gallon underground tank in several weeks with a new 1,000-gallon Fiberglass tank, as well as replacement of a secondary 75-gallon “day tank” inside the pump station, along with fuel level sensors and alarms according to state requirements enacted since the existing fuel tank and generator were installed 30 years ago.

State-mandated testing of soil samples for contaminants — although none are expected — is also part of the project, Harrington said, noting that representatives of the state Department of Environmental Conservation are overseeing the project.

“We’ve got to move quickly on this,” he said.

The excavation and replacement of the tank — expected to cost $120,000 — is to be completed by mid-July. Harrington said that Environmental & Fueling Systems of Troy, a state contract bidder, would be conducting the project.

The replacement tank is smaller because it was determined the prior tank’s capacity was excessive, Harrington said. He noted that the 1,000-gallon tank would provide enough fuel to the generator to run for 30 hours straight — and if more run-time were necessary, the tank would be refilled.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said that the price of an above-ground replacement tank would cost about $14,000 less, but such an installation would require fencing and camouflage — as well as being unsightly.