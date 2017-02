× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

The Raquette Lake Winter Carnival will kick off Friday, Feb. 17 at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall. The fun begins at 5 p.m. with a pot luck dinner and pitch tournament. The pot luck is free if you bring a dish to share or $10 per person. The festival will run through Feb. 19. For more information, visit mylonglake.com.