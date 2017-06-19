Funding a Central America mission through golf

× Expand File photo Members of a previous medical mission to Honduras.

MORIAH – A mission to Honduras by New York and Vermont nurses, students and other volunteers will be aided by a fundraiser at Moriah Country Club.

The annual Global Brigades Medical/Dental and Public Health Brigade is in March 2018, the brigade’s Sandra Sprague said.

The group fundraiser is the Brigade’s Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Moriah Country Club, a four-person scramble with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Cost is $45 per person for non-members and $30 per person for members. There will be a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and hole prizes. Dinner and awards will follow play.

Call the country club at 518 546-9979 to sign up.

The group, which includes many Moriah residents, is also looking for businesses to be course hole sponsors as a way to support the volunteers for non-golfers.

For information on that or any other questions, call Amy Russell at 518 441-4442 or email: nyvtnursesunite@gmail.com.

Sprague said New York and Vermont residents have been participating in brigades for eight years, and she wanted to explain why they need to raise so much money.

“First of all, none of the money we raise is used to help fund any brigader’s personal expenses,” Sprague said. “Each of the 30 to 40 of us who go on these mission trips is responsible for the $2,000 individual costs of the trip, which includes the cost of flights and accommodations at the Global Brigades’ facility. Each person can fund raise individually, of course, but the group fundraisers are strictly for other expenses.”

The brigades include three to four days of medical and dental clinics and three days of public health visits, Sprague said.

“For these clinics we are required to pay a minimum annual fee of $1,500 to cover the cost of hiring Honduran physicians, dentists and translators that we work with in the country on the brigades. We are also required to purchase medications and other supplies that we distribute to the 1,000 plus patients we see. We also collect or buy supplies for 1,000 hygiene packs. In addition, we have the expense of paying for transporting 30 plus suitcases on our flight to Honduras.”

The nurses really appreciate all the help they get, Sprague said.

“But the reason we keep tirelessly fundraising and keep returning to Honduras year after year can only be seen and felt in the extreme happiness and gratitude of those we serve,” she said. “We are beyond grateful for any support you can give us.”

As part of Global Brigades, nurses, high school and college students, along with other volunteers, are part of a medical mission that offers medical treatment to deserving children and adults around the world who seldom see a doctor.