Fundraiser concert set for Lake George firefighter

× Expand Photo provided John Cocozza-Hill, a Lake George municipal employee and an active local firefighter, is awaiting a kidney transplant, and all area citizens are invited to attend a Jan. 25 benefit concert intended to help defray his medical expenses.

LAKE GEORGE | Several hundred area citizens are expected to attend an upcoming benefit concert to raise money towards medical expenses of John Cocozza-Hill, a local firefighter and municipal employee who is enduring kidney disease.

Set for Thursday Jan. 25 in the Lake George High School auditorium, the concert features the acclaimed country music band Skeeter Creek.

Proceeds are to go towards medical expenses of Cocozza-Hill, a Lake George High School graduate now awaiting a kidney transplant.

The concert starts at 8 p.m., but the doors open at 7 p.m.

Admission tickets are $20 each.

Cocozza-Hill, a Lake George High School graduate, has been battling kidney disease since he was 8 years old.

Recently, however, his health has been declining, and he is now awaiting a kidney transplant.

The event includes a silent auction, refreshments and a 50-50 raffle as well as the sale of “Johnny Strong” T-shirts, and bracelets expressing support for Cocozza Hill.

Skeeter Creek has gained notoriety, having opened concerts at Saratoga Performing Arts Center featuring headliners Marshall Tucker, Dave Matthews and other national acts.

Advance tickets are available from members of the Lake George Volunteer Fire Company and at the Lake George Village Hall. Tickets are also available and donations can be made at www.lakegeorgefire.org.