Fundraiser for Chilson Fire Dept.

Photo provided Chilson Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual dinner-dance fundraiser on Feb. 11. Previous events have been well-attended.

CHILSON – Chilson firefighters are hoping this year’s annual dinner-dance will raise enough money to buy new air packs and gear.

The Chilson Volunteer Fire Department is holding its 39th annual dinner-dance at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Employees Mutual Association (EMA) Club at Shore Airport Road and Maplewood Lane in Ticonderoga.

The theme is a special salute to the military service members and veterans of the community. Active-duty military personnel of all branches who live in the Chilson-Ticonderoga area are invited to attend free of charge.

The dinner buffet will include salad, chicken and beef entrees, side dishes and desserts.

Along with dinner, music and dancing, the evening will feature raffles with lots of prizes.

The fundraiser will help them modernize their equipment, spokesman Stephen Phelps said.

“Proceeds of this year’s dinner dance will go to help Chilson Volunteer Fire Department outfit our firefighters with upgraded protective safety gear they need to fight interior fires,” Phelps said. “First, we have three new trained firefighters joining the department. We need to provide them with new, fitted head-to-toe bunker gear, from boots to helmets. Each new set of gear costs about $2,200.”

They also need new air packs that allow firefighters to enter burning structures.

Second, we need to replace five obsolete self-contained breathing apparatus masks with new SCBA masks that have thermal imaging built in,” Phelps said. “These imagers allow firefighters to see active flames through what would otherwise be blinding smoke, as well as to see life-threatening traps like open floors or structural collapse.

“The new masks are proven lifesavers for both firefighters and fire victims, but they cost up to $1,900 each. Needless to say, although we save money in many areas of operation by ingenuity and making do, life-saving equipment is no place to cut corners.”

Chilson Volunteer Fire Department is a federal tax law 501(c)(3) corporation, so donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

Tickets are $15 a person. To buy tickets or for more information, call 585-9133 or 597-3398, or e-mail ChilsonVFD@gmail.com.

Tickets usually sell out quickly, Phelps said as a reminder to those intending to attend, and must be purchased in advance.