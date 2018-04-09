Fundraiser planned for local firefighter

SARANAC | Friends and family of a local volunteer firefighter awaiting a heart transplant are coming together to raise money for travel and medical expenses.

The fundraiser for Saranac’s Wayne Emerson, a roast pork dinner and auction at the Saranac Fire Hall, is set for April 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Emerson is known as a community-minded man.

He’s someone who loves his family dearly, and has dedicated his entire life to service and the well-being of others, first as a corrections officer and then as a local firefighter.

A quiet man with a quirky sense of humor, Emerson throws out quick one-liners that get people laughing.

And he’s always playing jokes on people, his sister Linda Dubay said, and trying to make others laugh.

“He wants people to enjoy life,” Dubay said.

He was diagnosed with a heart disease 14 years ago.

“Since then, his heart continues to fail,” his wife, Jane, said from his hospital room at Tuft’s Medical Center in Boston.

“This is his third hospitalization since the first of the year.”

The family is praying that a heart becomes available soon. He’s level 1A on the list now, a designation for critical patients.

“He has just done so much for the community,” Dubay said. “He’s done fundraisers (in Saranac), benefits for others — he’s just been there for people.

“Now he needs the help.”

A fundraiser is planned to benefit Emerson and his family, to help with travel costs and medical costs beyond what his insurance pays.

A variety of items will be raffled and auctioned off, all from area businesses and community members who have pitched in to help; everything from gift certificates to jewelery, movie passes to a maple basket from Parker’s Maple in Chazy.

“There’s just so much,” Dubay said. “The community has just come out and supported and are helping us gather things for this event.

“We’re hoping for a good outcome and hope to help.”

To learn more about the fundraiser or to support the benefit, contact Dubay at 518-647-5302.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ORGAN DONATION

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), there are over 115,000 people waiting for a life-saving transplant.

That includes 10,000 New Yorkers.

Over five million people in this state have registered to donate organs, according to the New York State Donate Life Registry.

You likely can, too.

In this state, anyone 16 years or older can register online to become an organ donor.

Learn more by visiting donatelife.ny.gov, or by calling 1-866-NY-DONOR.