Fundraiser set for woman battling leukemia

INDIAN LAKE — Some of us fight on battlefields in foreign lands. For others, the fight is here at home — contending with our own bodies to win the honor of surviving another day.

A local woman, Kirsten Ludin, is fighting that battle. Her opponent is acute myeloid leukemia, a rare form of cancer.

Ludin is a young mother, according to Ginny Clawson, President of the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

“She’s a young mother just trying to get through this,” said Clawson.

Not all battles are fought alone.

The Indian Lake Ladies Auxiliary is rallying the community for a big, blowout fundraiser to help Ludin on her journey toward wellness.

The fundraiser, featuring a raffle and bake sale, is slated for May 20.

“Her parents grew up here and went to school here, and everybody knows everybody,” said Clawson. “We’re just trying to support her.”

The benefit for Ludin will take place at the Indian Lake Fire Hall, according to organizers. The day-long event will kick off at 10 a.m., with the raffle drawings set for 3 p.m. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each or six for $5.

All proceeds will help Ludin cover her medical costs, Clawson said.

“She has a lot of things that insurance isn’t covering.”

Donations can be sent to the ILVFD Ladies Auxiliary at P.O. Box 70, Indian Lake. For more information, contact any Ladies Auxiliary member or call 480-9321.