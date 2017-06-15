Fundraiser slated for Au Sable Forks resident

× Expand Photo provided A day-long fundraiser will be taking place Saturday, June 17 for Au Sable Forks resident Josh Haywood, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in April. Pictured is Josh with his wife, Jessie, and two children, Jaxson and Josie.

AU SABLE FORKS — Josh Haywood had a difficult time articulating how he felt when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“It’s hard to explain,” the 26-year-old Au Sable Forks resident said. “It almost felt like it wasn’t real.”

In April, doctors found a lump on Josh’s neck, which they initially believed to be a tonsil infection.

After getting them removed, doctors diagnosed him with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Josh has since been through two rounds of chemotherapy, once every three weeks.

And there’s still four sessions to go.

This treatment has forced Haywood, a husband and father of two, to go on leave from his job at the Black Brook Highway Department.

To help with costs, Haywood’s family is planning a day-long fundraiser this Saturday to raise money to help pay for his medical, travel and household expenses.

“When he was diagnosed, we were all shocked,” said Dana Haywood, Haywood’s sister-in-law. “He’s getting better, thankfully, but all he wants is to get back to work and he just needs a little help to do it.”

The event will begin at the town of Black Brook offices Saturday, June 17 on North Main Street at 9:30 a.m. with a fun run. A 1-mile run will follow at 11 a.m. Each race costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under.

From 2 to 6 p.m., lunch or dinner — which consists of michigans, chips, salad, baked beans and a dessert — will be served at the American Legion Post 504 on McCrea Street. The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 ages 3 to 5.

A live auction will follow. T-shirts will be sold and there will be a 50/50 raffle.

Dana said no future fundraisers have yet been planned.

“Josh is the most kind-hearted young man you’ll ever meet and he’ll do anything for someone in need … now it’s our time to help him,” she said. “We are going to be there for him every step of the way and get him through this.”

For more information or to make a donation, contact event coordinators Dana at 593-5027 or Amanda Wisher at 420-2410.