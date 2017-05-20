Fundraiser slated for local cancer patient

× Expand Photo provided Plattsburgh resident Lisa Richards, 44, was diagnosed with breast cancer the first time in 2004 and again earlier this year. A fundraiser is slated to take place on May 26 to raise funds for her medical expenses.

PLATTSBURGH — Lisa Richards’ battle against breast cancer started when she was 31.

She found a lump.

Richards’ doctor diagnosed it as fibroadenoma, a non-cancerous tumor, and set her up with an ultrasound and mammogram before getting surgery to have it removed.

“After hearing a bunch of medical terms I can’t remember much less understand,” she said, “I heard one word that changed everything: cancer.”

Richards’ son, who was 15 at the time, immediately came to mind and instantly motivated her to fight.

“He was already watching his half-brother fight for his life with brain cancer and I couldn’t bear the thought of him losing his mother too,” she said. “Giving up was not an option.”

Richards got a mastectomy soon after hearing the news and went through six weeks of chemotherapy. The cancer was gone.

Or so she thought...

The lump came back two years ago, which she originally thought to be scar tissue.

Richards, now 44, was re-diagnosed with recurrent breast cancer in April.

“I have a loving family by blood and by heart and a beautiful granddaughter I fully intend on watching grow up,” she said. “I will take whatever is thrown at me and kick cancer’s butt again.”

Richards’ place of employment, the Foundation of CVPH, will be hosting a bake sale and raffle on May 26 to raise funds for future medical expenses.

“She always wore ‘breast cancer survivor’ proudly for the past 13 years and she won’t give up until she can say she’s a survivor again,” said Jessica Fuller, Richards’ co-worker and family member who’s spearheading the fundraiser. “Lisa is a woman of compassion and grace and she cares so much for other people.

“It’s her turn to feel the love.”

The Foundation of CVPH will be hosting “Fight Like a Girl: Round 2,” a bake sale and raffle, on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5 for the raffle. Winners will be drawn at 2:15 p.m. Gluten free options will be available at the bake sale.

For more information or to make a food donation for the bake sale, contact Fuller at 572-6786. To make a monetary donation, visit Richards’ gofundme page “Fight like a girl!”